Exclusive

Kemi Badenoch brands Starmer 'careless' after Netanyahu accuses PM of being on the 'wrong side of history' over Gaza

23 May 2025, 17:37 | Updated: 23 May 2025, 17:52

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch
Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Kemi Badenoch has criticised Sir Keir Starmer's comments on Gaza as "careless", after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was on the "wrong side of history".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Badenoch was asked whether she agrees with Mr Netanyahu that Sir Keir, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, are on the wrong side of history with their statement criticising Israel's activity in Gaza.

She told LBC she thinks they have "been a bit careless", adding: "I think they've rushed out and put out a statement without thinking about the repercussions. I would not have done that."

The Conservative Party leader said: "I think we saw the shooting in (Washington) D.C. of those two Israeli embassy staff, young people just starting out their lives (which) shows that anti-Semitism is a real problem.

"And that is why a lot of Jewish people are scared. It is why a lot of the people in Israel are worried.

"But the thing that struck me the most was who congratulated Keir Starmer and Mark Carney for the statements and their actions? It was Hamas. That's a terrorist group."

Read more: Netanyahu accuses Keir Starmer of being 'on the wrong side of humanity' after Israeli diplomat couple shot dead

Read more: LBC callers react to Netanyahu calling out Starmer for being on the 'wrong side of humanity'

Sir Keir and Mr Macron signed a joint letter calling for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza
Sir Keir and Mr Macron signed a joint letter calling for Israel to allow more aid into Gaza. Picture: Alamy

The disagreement between the world leaders started when Sir Keir, Mr Carney and Mr Macron signed a joint letter condemning Israel's military action and blockade of aid into Gaza.

The three leaders opposed the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, and said the level of human suffering in Gaza is "intolerable".

They said the Israeli government’s denial of aid “is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law”.

The leaders also called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the “heinous attack” on October 7, 2023.

After a young Israeli couple were shot dead in an attack outside the Jewish Museum in Washington DC, Mr Netanyahu released a statement criticising the joint statement from the three world leaders.

Mr Netanyahu said: "I could never understand how this simple truth evades the leaders of France, Britain, Canada, and others. They're now proposing to establish a Palestinian state and reward these murders with the ultimate prize.

"Well, for 18 years, we had a de facto Palestinian state. It's called Gaza. And what did we get? Peace? No, we got the most savage slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.

"You won't be surprised to learn that Hamas thanked President Macron and Prime Minister Starmer and Carney for demanding that Israel end its war in Gaza immediately.

"Hamas was right to thank them, because by issuing their demand, replete with a threat of sanctions against Israel, against Israel, not Hamas, these three leaders effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power.

"They want Israel to stand down and accept that Hamas's army of mass murderers will survive, rebuild, and repeat the October 7th massacre again and again and again. Because that's what Hamas has vowed to do."

Mr Netanyahu went on to address the world leaders directly.

He said: "I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney, and Prime Minister Starmer, when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers thank you, you're on the wrong side of justice, you're on the wrong side of humanity, and you're on the wrong side of history."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest