Starmer and Macron to strike fresh defence pact amid 'new nuclear risks and multiplying threats'

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron to 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Britain and France are to order more Storm Shadow missiles, as they step up work to replace the weapon as part of a refreshed defence pact.

Storm Shadow, known as SCALP by the French, is a long-range missile which has been supplied by both the British and French to Ukraine.

The weapon allows Kyiv to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.

While the two countries have discussed co-operation on a replacement for years, French president Emmanuel Macron's UK visit is expected to see in the next phase of the project for Storm Shadow’s successor.

Along with Sir Keir Starmer, the pair will commit to this in the Franco-British summit on Thursday.

The joint development will help to sustain more than 1,300 jobs in the UK, according to the Government.

Using Storm Shadow missiles, Ukraine can carry out wide-impact precision strikes deep inside Russia. Picture: Getty

Starmer will also agree to deepen nuclear ties during the third day of Macron's visit.

Britain and France, the only two nuclear powers in Europe, will state in a declaration that their nuclear deterrents – while independent – can be co-ordinated, with the aim of deterring threats like Russia from attacking Europe.

The declaration comes at a time when Donald Trump’s US administration is calling on European Nato powers to take on a larger role in the alliance.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “From war in Europe, to new nuclear risks and daily cyber-attacks – the threats we face are multiplying.

“As close partners and Nato allies, the UK and France have a deep history of defence collaboration and today’s agreements take our partnership to the next level.

“We stand ready to use our shared might to advance our joint capabilities – equipping us for the decades to come while supporting thousands of UK jobs and keeping our people safe.”

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey. Picture: Getty

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “The UK and France are stepping up together to meet today’s threats and tomorrow’s challenges.

"We are committed to driving defence as an engine for growth, delivering better fighting capabilities faster, and ensuring our armed forces can operate side by side – from the High North to the Black Sea.

“This partnership strengthens our leadership in Europe, ensures continued support for Ukraine, and sends a clear signal to our adversaries that we stand stronger, together.”

Building on the 2010 Lancaster House treaties between France and the UK, the two countries will also bolster a shared military venture, known as the Combined Joint Force.

They also plan to forge closer military industrial ties, including in AI and direct energy weapons, as part of a programme dubbed the “Entente Industrielle” by the UK Government.