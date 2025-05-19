Starmer says situation in Gaza is 'intolerable' as aid imports remain limited

19 May 2025, 14:10

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer has said the situation in Gaza, where aid imports remain limited and an evacuation order has been issued for its second-largest city Khan Younis, is “really serious, unacceptable, intolerable”.

Speaking at a press conference alongside European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Sir Keir said: "It’s a really serious, unacceptable, intolerable situation, and that’s why we are working intensely to coordinate with other leaders on how we respond to this."

Sir Keir's comments come on the day 20 aid trucks carrying mostly food are expected to enter the Gaza Strip.

For nearly three months there has been a blockade into Gaza, leading to warnings by global experts of impending famine.

Israel has said it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza even as it launches "extensive" new ground operations there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a "starvation crisis" in Gaza would jeopardise the new offensive - the largest since Israel in March ended the ceasefire - and that a "basic" amount of food would be allowed in.

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks
Picture: Getty

In early March, Israel cut off all food, medicine and other supplies to the territory of over two million people to pressure Hamas over ceasefire terms.

Over the weekend, Israeli air strikes killed at least 103 people, including dozens of children, hospitals and medics said.

Defence minister Israel Katz said the offensive - dubbed Operation Gideon Chariots - was being led with "great force".

Mr Netanyahu had vowed to escalate pressure with the aim of destroying the militant Hamas group that has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades.

The war in Gaza began on October 7 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting 251 others.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count.

