Starmer lands in Scotland ahead of Trump visit - as Chancellor insists visit is 'in the public interest'

US President Donald Trump waves as he plays golf previously at the Trump Turnberry Golf Courses, on the west coast of Scotland. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer has landed in Scotland ahead of Donald Trump's five-day visit, as the Chancellor reiterated the importance of the visit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

US President Donald Trump is due to touch down in Scotland on Friday evening ahead of a four-day visit, during which he will meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney.

The visit of Mr Trump to Scotland is in the “public interest”, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted.

His meeting with Sir Keir is seen as a chance to refine the UK-US trade deal which came into force last month.

Speaking to journalists during a visit to the Rolls-Royce factory near Glasgow Airport on Friday morning, the Chancellor talked up the importance of the visit.

"It’s in Britain’s national interest to have strong relations with the US administration and as a result of both that long-term special relationship, but actually more importantly, the work that our Prime Minister Keir Starmer has done in building that relationship with President Trump has meant that we were the first country in the world to secure a trade deal," she said.

Read More: All of Trump's planned UK visits

Read More: White House in 'meltdown' after South Park depicts Trump in relationship with Satan

Chancellor Rachel Reeves was at Rolls Royce today - she was asked about Trump’s visit and if it was embarrassing Labour was rolling out the red carpet when some of its MPs had previously called him “a racist, xenophobe, and a misogynist”@LBC l @LBCNewsScot l @LBCNews https://t.co/ivxBSwTpHK pic.twitter.com/cGTSLxG2Sf — @GinaDavidson (@ginadavidsonlbc) July 25, 2025

“That has a tangible benefit for people here in Scotland, whether it is people working in the Scotch whisky industry or people working in the defence sector like here at Rolls-Royce, that trade deal means lower tariffs than any country in the world on things that we send to the US.”

Ms Reeves dodged a question relating to senior ministers – including Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray – supporting a motion when in opposition in 2019 calling for the president’s first state visit to be cancelled and accusing him of “misogynism, racism and xenophobia”.

Mr Trump is expected to visit both of his golf clubs in Scotland – in South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire – during the visit, which has been described as “private” by the White House, before leaving on Tuesday.

His presence is likely to spark protests across the country, with Police Scotland being forced to request aid from other forces to help increase manpower for the trip.

A Police Scotland officer guards a tee and a green at the Trump Turnberry course ahead of the visit. Picture: Getty

Police Scotland officers guard the Trump Turnberry golf course ahead of the U.S. President's visit. Picture: Getty

This comes as a sign reading “twinned with Epstein island” was erected at Donald Trump’s golf course in Aberdeen ahead of the visit.

The sign appears in a video posted on Instagram by the activist group Everyone Hates Elon, captioned “Getting ready to welcome Donald Trump to Scotland”.

The clip shows an anonymous person walking with the sign before placing it under the larger sign reading “Trump International Golf Links” at the entrance to the golf course.

The sign seemingly refers to Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein ‘client list’, which his administration has said doesn’t exist, going against years of officials claiming it does.

Many, including those closest to the President, have accused him of “covering up” the client list in a bid to keep elites that used to associate with convicted sex trafficker and paedophile Epstein safe.

In a carefully worded statement ahead of the visit, Mr Swinney said the focus it will bring to Scotland will allow people to have their voice heard on issues including “war and peace, justice and democracy”.

Mr Swinney added: “As First Minister it is my responsibility to advance our interests, raise global and humanitarian issues of significant importance, including the unimaginable suffering we are witnessing in Gaza, and ensure Scotland’s voice is heard at the highest levels of government across the world.

“That is exactly what I will do when I meet with President Trump during his time in Scotland.”

The First Minister said Scotland is a “proud democratic nation” that “stands firm on the principles of equality and freedom for all, and a society that stands up for a fair and just world”.

He also urged those seeking to protest to do so peacefully.

Download the LBC app. Picture: LBC

“I am confident the vast majority of people protesting will do Scotland proud and demonstrate as they should – peacefully and lawfully,” Mr Swinney said.

“I am also confident that Scotland’s police service can handle the challenge of keeping all our communities safe and, as they must, in maintaining the appropriate security any US president requires.

“This weekend is a landmark moment in our relationship with the United States, and I am certain it will be remembered for Scotland showing the world the very best of itself.”