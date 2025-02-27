Starmer to warn Trump that US security 'backstop' is vital to stop Putin attacking Ukraine again

By Kit Heren

Sir Keir Starmer will warn a reluctant Donald Trump that Ukraine needs a US security guarantee for lasting peace with Russia.

The Prime Minister jetted off to Washington DC for his first face-to-face meetings with the new US President at the White House.

Mr Trump has said he would not provide security guarantees "beyond very much", insisting it was for Europeans to protect Ukraine.

Sir Keir is prepared to commit British troops to a peacekeeping mission but believes that US promises are vital to "deter Putin from coming again".

The visit comes days after announcing Britain would finally hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent by 2027.

On the way over, the PM went against the US President’s comments appearing to suggest that Ukraine had started the war.

And the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would come to London on Sunday for a post-Paris summit in a bid to secure a peace deal.

He’ll be flying to Washington on Friday to sign an expected mineral deal pact.

The prime minister also:

Insisted he won’t be answering to Putin on a potential peacekeeping mission

Wouldn’t rule out spending cash for the Chagos islands deal as part of hiking defence spending - as David Lammy said the deal wouldn’t go ahead if the President didn’t like it

Promised the special relationship between the UK and US would go from strength to strength

Dodged questions on whether he would be prepared to offer Donald Trump an unprecedented second state visit

Pleaded with the US President for US security help - or warned Putin will come back for more

The PM hit back at comments the President made last week who suggested last week to Ukraine “you shouldn’t have started” the conflict. And he took aim at Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, who yesterday said that Britain and France were “heating up” the war.

The PM told reporters on the plane to the US: “There's one aggressor here and that's Russia, in clear breach of the UN charter.

“Russia can end this conflict tomorrow by withdrawing and stopping their aggression.

“They are the aggressor.

“They have invaded and occupied a sovereign country in Europe, and they bear full responsibility for the conflict.”

The PM also insisted he could trust the President and the pair have a “good relationship” - despite his relationship with Vladimir Putin, and insistence that Ukraine should not be a part of the peace talks.

There is “no issue” between the UK and the US on pushing for peace, he said.And he stressed again that there was no need for the UK to choose between one side or another - and that he can be the “bridge” between the two parts of the world.

The PM explained: “Of course, the president has been very clear about the peace that he wants. “He's right about that. We all want peace.

“The question is, how do we make sure it's a lasting peace. There's no issue between us on this.

”Russia and Putin would only come back for more if they didn’t secure a proper deal for a lasting peace, he warned, adding: “The security guarantee has to be sufficient to deter Putin from coming again.

“My concern is, if there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him the opportunity to wait and to come again because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious, I think, for all to see."

He said he would use the flying visit to make the case for the war-torn nation, and that he hopes to see the special relationship “going from strength-to-strength.. particularly in a volatile world”.

He added: “And when it comes to prosperity, the economy and security and defence, we're working - as we always have done - in lockstep with the US."

Britain and France have proposed a joint peacekeeping troop plan with thousands of boots on the ground if needed.

The President discussed the plan with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday - and appeared to be open to the suggestion.But Russia has slapped down the idea.

The PM insisted: “Well I’m not answering to Putin.

“I’m considering how we preserve peace in Europe and how we get a lasting peace in Ukraine. And I’m absolutely convinced that we need a lasting peace, not a ceasefire, and for that to happen we need security guarantees.

“Precisely what that layers up, to what that looks like, is obviously a subject of intense discussion. We will play our part and I’ve been clear that we will need a U.S. backstop of some sort.

”However, on Thursday the President suggested he would prefer to see Europe lead the way in protecting a peace deal.

He said: “I’m not going to make security guarantees very much… we’re gonna have Europe do that. Europe is their next-door neighbour.”

The PM suggested the Royal Family may come up in his discussions with the President, saying he’s “very fond” of them.But he declined to say whether he wanted to offer him a second state visit - insisting that was a matter for Buckingham Palace instead.

The pair will have talks at the Oval Office on Thursday, followed by a joint press conference at the White House.

No10 said the pair will also discuss further working together on AI and tech - with a proposal for a “moonshot mission” and a deeper partnership on space.

But yesterday the new US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has hit out at a UK order that Apple should break the encrypted storage it offers worldwide.

She called it an “egregious” violation of American rights.