Starmer has 'no doubt' Trump will back Aukus submarine deal despite ‘America First’ review

The trilateral Aukus partnership, believed to be aimed at countering China, involves building a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines and co-operating in other areas of defence. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

The Prime Minister says he's "100% committed" to Aukus — and confident Trump will back the landmark nuclear sub deal despite a US review.

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is confident that Donald Trump will back the nuclear submarine partnership between the UK, the US and Australia, despite a fresh review of the deal by Washington.

Speaking ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, the Prime Minister said he had “no doubt” the agreement would move forward and described Aukus as “really important”.

The trilateral security pact, announced in 2021, will see the three allies collaborate on building a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines, with Australia also set to purchase three US-built Virginia-class submarines in the interim.

The deal, considered a strategic counterbalance to China’s growing military influence in the Indo-Pacific, has come under renewed scrutiny following the change in US administration.

President Trump’s defence team, led by Pentagon official Elbridge Colby—who has previously voiced scepticism about the pact—is assessing whether it fits with Trump’s “America First” agenda. That review has prompted concern among some observers that the US might consider pulling back from the agreement.

But Downing Street has sought to downplay those fears, calling the review “understandable” and stressing that the UK carried out its own assessment after Labour came to power.

“We, of course, looked into the issue when we came into government,” Sir Keir told reporters. “But I’m 100% committed to it. I’m really clear about that.”

Asked directly whether he believed Mr Trump would support Aukus, Sir Keir replied: “Yeah, I think so. It’s a really important project. So I don’t have any doubt that this will progress.”

Some figures in Washington have questioned whether the US can afford to transfer submarines to Australia, particularly if tensions with China escalate further, especially over Taiwan. But senior American officials have voiced strong support for the agreement.

Last month, the new US ambassador to London, Warren Stephens, used his first major public speech to express full backing for Aukus, saying the US was “proud to stand alongside Britain and Australia, two of our closest allies”.

Sir Keir is due to meet Mr Trump in Kananaskis, Canada, later today.