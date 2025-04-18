Starmer-Trump trade talks ‘ongoing’ and ‘productive’ says Downing Street following White House call

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Trade negotiations between the UK and US are said to be "ongoing" and "productive" following a call between Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister spoke of the need for "free trade" and his intention to "protect the national interest" during a phone call with Trump - as the pair attempted to iron out a trade agreement.

The call touched on a host of subjects according to Downing Street, with the leaders also discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, nuclear details surrounding Iran. as well as the Houthis in Yemen.

Word of the pair's international discussions emerged from Downing Street on Friday afternoon, with both parties "agreed to stay in touch".

It comes as Donald Trump hinted late on Thursday that his UK state visit could happen as soon as September, with the President declaring it is "an honour to be a friend of King Charles and the family, William."

“The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Donald Trump this afternoon," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump speaks as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

“The leaders began by discussing the ongoing and productive discussions between the UK and US on trade," Downing Street continued.

"The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to free and open trade and the importance of protecting the national interest.

“The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, Iran and recent action taken against the Houthis in Yemen.”

“They agreed to stay in touch,” Downing Street said.

The call comes as the US president said his UK state visit is likely to happen in September.

It would be the first time he visits the UK since he won his second term as US president.

Trump received a formal invitation from King Charles, which Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered during his visit to the White House.

"I was invited by the King and the great country. They are going to do a second fest - that's what it is. It is beautiful," Trump said.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Harlesden Town Garden in north west London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Saturday June 8, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"It is the second time is has happened to one person. The reason is we have two separate terms and it's an honour to be a friend of King Charles and the family, William.

It also follows a warning from the United States that it will “walk away” from ceasefire talks with Russia and Ukraine if progress isn’t made in the coming days.

Speaking from Paris on Friday morning, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the White House will give up all attempts to broker a peace between Russia and Ukraine if there are no signs of progress in the coming days.

Mr Rubio said: “I think from the US perspective, we've spent three years, billions of dollars supporting the Ukrainian side, but now we've reached a point where we have other things we have to focus on.

“We're prepared to be engaged in this as long as it takes, but not indefinitely, not without progress.

"If this is not possible, we're going to need to move on."