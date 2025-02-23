Starmer says UK won’t cave to 'threats and tyranny' as PM warns bad Ukraine deal would be a 'disaster for everyone'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned a bad peace deal could be a 'disaster for everyone', as he urged the US to stand by Ukraine on Sunday.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned a bad peace deal could be a 'disaster for everyone', as he urged the US to stand by Ukraine on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned a bad peace deal could be a 'disaster for everyone', as he urged the US to stand by Ukraine on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has warned that the US must work with Ukraine to achieve peace - days after Trump blamed Zelenskyy for starting the war and said Macron had done "nothing" to resolve the situation.

Speaking from the Scottish Labour Conference on Sunday, Starmer vowed to "stand with Ukraine and put them in the best possible position".

"We can be proud that we stood up," he said. 

"I’m proud that we’ve shown once again that we are a nation that won’t be cowled by threats and tyranny."

Writing on Sunday, Starmer said: "Ukraine must have a voice in negotiations about its future. And it needs strong security guarantees so the peace will last.

"I believe America must be part of that guarantee," Starmer continued in a column for The Sun,

"It’s in their interest. A peace deal which does not stop Putin from attacking again would be a disaster for everyone.

"The best way to make sure that doesn’t happen is to be firm and fair now."

As part of his bid to woo the US President, it is expected Sir Keir will pledge greater UK defence spending and could also invite Mr Trump on a state visit to Balmoral

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, told Lewis Goodall on Sunday that the Prime Minister wants to build the "special relationship" between the US and the UK.

"I think clearly we will seek to work with the US government as much as we possibly can. We clearly come at it from different political viewpoints. President Trump has reflected and understood that. He regards the Prime Minister as someone that he can work with," she said.

"They've had a very warm, open relationship in terms of the initial conversations that they have had. But of course, we have different political standpoints, different political viewpoints. That's not a secret."

She added: "We want to make sure as a nation that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position going into any negotiated settlement".

"That’s why I’m also open to British troops playing a role in any European force in Ukraine after a peace agreement. This is not something I say lightly," he added.

The PM also warned that Russia remains a threat to our security here in Britain.

The Salisbury Novichok attack in 2018, planes intruding out airspace, and bots invading our social media sites were all examples Starmer offered.

Writing on recent economic instability, he continued: "The cost-of-living crisis that has hammered working people has a clear link to instability in Ukraine.

"But unless Ukraine is properly protected from Putin’s tyranny, then I’m afraid Europe will only become more unstable. That can only hurt us.

"Britain can be proud of how it has stood by Ukraine. Successive Governments have been robust in our defence of democracy and freedom."

This comes as the UK will unveil new sanctions to "turn the screws" on Russia as it marks three years since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary said he would announce the sanctions, which he called the largest package of measures since the early days of the conflict, on Monday to coincide with the anniversary.

David Lammy said they aim to hit the country's revenues and hamper Vladimir Putin's "military machine".

He added the UK would continue to work with US and European partners to achieve "sustainable, just peace", but stressed that Ukraine must be involved.

The US has started negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia, but excluded Kyiv from the talks, sparking outrage across Europe.

Sir Keir Starmer will have to walk a tricky line when he meets Trump in Washington next week, balancing the UK's support for Ukraine with the need to keep the US onside.

Donald Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator'

President Zelenskyy said on Saturday he is not prepared to sign a mineral deal with the US, according to a source close to the negotiations, noting he sees a "number of problematic issues" with the draft agreement.

Donald Trump criticised the Ukrainian leader - despite also claiming that a minerals deal was close.

The proposed agreement would see Ukraine trade the country's natural resources in exchange for US weapons.

"The agreement is not yet ready to be signed, there are a number of problematic issues, and in the current form of the draft, the president is not ready to accept it," a Ukrainian source told Sky News.

"Today, the drafts do not reflect a partnership in the agreement and contain only unilateral commitments by Ukraine."

