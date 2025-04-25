Ukraine 'should decide its own future', insists Starmer, as he defies Trump's peace plan

25 April 2025, 05:53

Starmer on the flight deck of the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince Of Wales, in an undisclosed location, on April 24,
Starmer on the flight deck of the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince Of Wales, in an undisclosed location, on April 24,. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has insisted that Ukraine should be allowed to determine its own future, even as peace talks proceed between Russia and the US.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "courageous" and not to blame for stuttering negotiations to end the three-year war - despite Donald Trump's criticisms of the Ukrainian president.

Mr Trump said that Mr Zelenskyy was making the war "difficult" to end because of his apparent refusal to give up Ukraine's claim to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that has been held by Russia since 2014.

Sir Keir said: "We are at an intense stage in the negotiations".

He told the Telegraph: "In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine.

"It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire."

Read more: Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia

Read more: US ‘could walk away’ from peace talks if Ukraine and Russia don’t give up land, warns JD Vance

Keir Starmer
Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile it was also reported that the UK and France would row back on plans to send thousands of their own troops to Ukraine to safeguard any peace deal.

Instead the countries will deploy military trainers far from the front lines amid fears of getting embroiled in the war, the Times reported.

The US has been criticised for being too sympathetic to Vladimir Putin's demands in the talks - but Mr Trump insisted on Thursday that he was putting pressure on his Russian counterpart.

He claimed that the next few days "will be very important" for peace talks.

He made the remarks following a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the Oval Office, who praised Mr Trump for his "initiatives to make progress".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is 'courageous' Trump says
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is 'courageous' Trump says. Picture: Getty

He also issued a direct plea to Mr Putin on his Truth Social platform urging Moscow to stop strikes on Ukraine.

His post came after at least nine people were killed and more than 70 were injured after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!," he wrote.

Expanding on his comments in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said: "I didn't like last night['s attack on Kiev]... we were in the midst of talking peace and missiles were fired."

President Trump made the remarks following a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the Oval Office
President Trump made the remarks following a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

However, the American leader didn't believe the latest Putin onslaught was a "barrage to peace" and suggested ceasefire meetings were taking place "right now".

Asked when he thought Russia would accept a peace deal, Mr Trump said: "I think we're going to get this over with, I hope so. Soon."

The US president accused his Ukrainian counterpart Mr Zelensky of making it “difficult to settle” the war with Russia over his opposition to recognising Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

But speaking on a visit to Bristol, Sir Keir said: “I think it’s a real reminder that Russia is the aggressor here and that is being felt by the Ukrainians, as it has been felt for three long years now.

“That’s why it’s important to get Russia to an unconditional ceasefire.

“Obviously, we had talks in London this week, Paris last week. We’re making progress towards the ceasefire. It’s got to be a lasting ceasefire.

Sir Keir said the latest attack demonstrated that Mr Putin was “the aggressor here”
Sir Keir said the latest attack demonstrated that Mr Putin was “the aggressor here”. Picture: Getty

The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and Moscow’s ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, responding to an urgent question, told the House of Commons: “The UK’s position regarding Ukrainian sovereignty is well known and our position has not changed, and we do not recognise Russian sovereignty over any territory illegally seized from Ukraine, including Crimea.

“And when, how and what terms this war comes to an end can only be decided by negotiations, with Ukraine at the heart.”

Mr Doughty earlier said the UK condemned “Russia’s most brutal missile and drone attacks on civilians, including overnight”, describing them as “absolutely horrific scenes”.

The minister said talks held in London between the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine were “productive and successful”, adding: “Significant progress was made in reaching a common position on next steps and all agreed to continue close co-ordination and look forward to further talks soon.”

But the talks between the nations on Wednesday were downgraded to technical discussions after US secretary of state Marco Rubio decided not to attend.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “For all the talks that are taking place, it is concerning that a clear, unified front in support of Ukraine which secures a peace on their terms has yet to emerge.”

Downing Street insisted it was not “taking sides” between Ukraine and the US in the talks.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We share President Trump’s desire to bring this barbaric war to an end and we are, as you saw in the talks yesterday in London, working closely with the US and other international partners to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, but we have been clear it remains the case that how and on what terms that war comes to end can only be decided by Ukraine.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest