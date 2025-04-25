Ukraine 'should decide its own future', insists Starmer, as he defies Trump's peace plan

Starmer on the flight deck of the British aircraft carrier HMS Prince Of Wales, in an undisclosed location, on April 24,. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has insisted that Ukraine should be allowed to determine its own future, even as peace talks proceed between Russia and the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "courageous" and not to blame for stuttering negotiations to end the three-year war - despite Donald Trump's criticisms of the Ukrainian president.

Mr Trump said that Mr Zelenskyy was making the war "difficult" to end because of his apparent refusal to give up Ukraine's claim to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that has been held by Russia since 2014.

Sir Keir said: "We are at an intense stage in the negotiations".

He told the Telegraph: "In the end, I’m always mindful of the fact that it is Ukraine that must decide on those issues – it’s not for other people to decide on behalf of Ukraine.

"It is for Ukraine to decide. And Russia must come to the table for that unconditional ceasefire."

Read more: Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia

Read more: US ‘could walk away’ from peace talks if Ukraine and Russia don’t give up land, warns JD Vance

Meanwhile it was also reported that the UK and France would row back on plans to send thousands of their own troops to Ukraine to safeguard any peace deal.

Instead the countries will deploy military trainers far from the front lines amid fears of getting embroiled in the war, the Times reported.

The US has been criticised for being too sympathetic to Vladimir Putin's demands in the talks - but Mr Trump insisted on Thursday that he was putting pressure on his Russian counterpart.

He claimed that the next few days "will be very important" for peace talks.

He made the remarks following a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the Oval Office, who praised Mr Trump for his "initiatives to make progress".

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is 'courageous' Trump says. Picture: Getty

He also issued a direct plea to Mr Putin on his Truth Social platform urging Moscow to stop strikes on Ukraine.

His post came after at least nine people were killed and more than 70 were injured after a Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital on Thursday.

“I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!," he wrote.

Expanding on his comments in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said: "I didn't like last night['s attack on Kiev]... we were in the midst of talking peace and missiles were fired."

President Trump made the remarks following a meeting with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

However, the American leader didn't believe the latest Putin onslaught was a "barrage to peace" and suggested ceasefire meetings were taking place "right now".

Asked when he thought Russia would accept a peace deal, Mr Trump said: "I think we're going to get this over with, I hope so. Soon."

The US president accused his Ukrainian counterpart Mr Zelensky of making it “difficult to settle” the war with Russia over his opposition to recognising Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

But speaking on a visit to Bristol, Sir Keir said: “I think it’s a real reminder that Russia is the aggressor here and that is being felt by the Ukrainians, as it has been felt for three long years now.

“That’s why it’s important to get Russia to an unconditional ceasefire.

“Obviously, we had talks in London this week, Paris last week. We’re making progress towards the ceasefire. It’s got to be a lasting ceasefire.

Sir Keir said the latest attack demonstrated that Mr Putin was “the aggressor here”. Picture: Getty

The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and Moscow’s ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, responding to an urgent question, told the House of Commons: “The UK’s position regarding Ukrainian sovereignty is well known and our position has not changed, and we do not recognise Russian sovereignty over any territory illegally seized from Ukraine, including Crimea.

“And when, how and what terms this war comes to an end can only be decided by negotiations, with Ukraine at the heart.”

Mr Doughty earlier said the UK condemned “Russia’s most brutal missile and drone attacks on civilians, including overnight”, describing them as “absolutely horrific scenes”.

The minister said talks held in London between the UK, France, Germany, the US and Ukraine were “productive and successful”, adding: “Significant progress was made in reaching a common position on next steps and all agreed to continue close co-ordination and look forward to further talks soon.”

But the talks between the nations on Wednesday were downgraded to technical discussions after US secretary of state Marco Rubio decided not to attend.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said: “For all the talks that are taking place, it is concerning that a clear, unified front in support of Ukraine which secures a peace on their terms has yet to emerge.”

Downing Street insisted it was not “taking sides” between Ukraine and the US in the talks.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We share President Trump’s desire to bring this barbaric war to an end and we are, as you saw in the talks yesterday in London, working closely with the US and other international partners to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, but we have been clear it remains the case that how and on what terms that war comes to end can only be decided by Ukraine.”