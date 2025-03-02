Starmer urged to boost army as part of military funding hike amid fears UK lacks troops for Ukraine deployment

Keir Starmer has been urged to increase the size of the army amid fears the UK would not have enough troops to send as part of a Ukraine peacekeeping mission.

The Prime Minister announced a military funding hike this week to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 - but the Liberal Democrats have said some of this money should go on reversing Conservative cuts to the size of the army.

Since 2021, the size of the army has stood at around 72,500 troops, down from 82,000. That is the smallest it has been in around 200 years - since the Napoleonic wars, when Britain's population was much smaller.

Sir Keir has floated the idea of sending British troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission if a ceasefire deal with Russia is agreed.

But such a force would require around 100,000 troops and the US and several other NATO members have signalled they would not take part.

The Lib Dems have warned that the current size of the army could mean there is only capacity to send one combat division to Ukraine as part of the proposals.

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: "The Government's top priority for increased defence spending should be reversing the Conservatives' reckless troop cuts that have left the British Army at its smallest size since Napoleon.

"We support the Prime Minister's proposal for the potential deployment of UK troops as part of a reassurance mission in Ukraine.

"But there are serious questions about how this will work in practice unless we urgently boost troop numbers.

"(US President) Donald Trump continues to show just how unpredictable he is and that his support can't be relied upon.

"It's vital for the UK to invest in our armed forces so we can lead by example, support Ukraine and boost our collective security."

The call for the UK to reverse the cut in troop numbers comes as Sir Keir will host European leaders on Sunday, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at Downing Street, to discuss defence on the continent.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: "This Government will begin the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War.

"Spending on defence will increase to 2.5% of GDP from April 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next parliament.

"The Strategic Defence Review, which will publish in the spring, is wide-ranging, ensuring we look hard at the threats we face and the capabilities we need to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century."