Starmer warned over fresh rebellion as PM faces backlash against special education needs reforms

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a reception for London Tech Week, at no 10 Downing Street, London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sir Keir Starmer could face another revolt from backbenchers over its overhaul of special needs education for children in England.

The Prime Minister narrowly avoided a defeat in the Commons after facing major backlash from his own party over proposed welfare reforms earlier this week.

Now, Starmer may have to fend off another rebellion as he faces growing opposition to a package of education reforms.

They concern education, health and care plans (EHCPs) that over 600,000 children and young people rely on for individual support.

Campaigners say a shake-up to special educational needs (SEN) being looked at in the schools white paper could see EHCPs scrapped or restricted.

They argue children could be “denied vital provision" or face "losing access to education altogether” under the proposed plans.

Children with special educational needs could risk losing access to mainstream education. Picture: Alamy

Concerned Labour MPs fear ministers are unable to explain core details of the special educational needs (SEN) reforms being looked at in the schools white paper, which is set to be published in October.

They warned this could eventually spark another rebellion against the government similar to the huge revolt Starmer faced in the Commons over the benefits bill.

“This could be a massive problem. We are hoping there will be proper engagement around it, but we are worried about some of the signals we are picking up,” one Labour MP told the Guardian.

“People are really, really worried about this. It is one of the things that is going to make people feel very, very uncomfortable,” said another.

A letter signed by dozens of special needs and disability campaigners published in the outlet warns EHCP could be removed from mainstream schools.

The signatures, including broadcaster Chris Packham and actor Sally Phillips, argue this would "increase applications for already overcrowded special schools or mean they would be forced out of school altogether.”

The letter states: "As new education reforms loom, every sign from the government suggests the right to an education, health and care plan (EHCP) is to be removed from children attending mainstream schools.

"Local authorities want EHCPs drastically reduced, or removed altogether, to relieve them of duties they often find costly and troublesome.

"Without statutory support, underpinned by necessary extra resources for schools, it’s extremely unlikely that ministers will achieve their aim of more children with Send thriving, or even surviving, in mainstream education.

“A reduction or complete snatching-away of EHCPs in mainstream education wouldn’t mean their needs magically vanish.

"It would, instead, increase applications for already overcrowded special schools or mean they would be forced out of school altogether.”

This comes after Tom Rees, chairman of the Department for Education’s ) expert advisory group on inclusion, warned that making England’s mainstream schools more inclusive for children with special educational needs will require “a lot of work”.

The adviser has called for children’s needs – rather than “labels” – to be put at the centre of the Send system.

In March, Mr Rees, chief executive of Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), launched a call for evidence about effective inclusion in mainstream settings.

The initiative, called Inclusion In Practice, aimed to identify and share practical, scalable solutions for inclusion in mainstream schools and colleges.

DfE data last week showed that the number of education, health and care plans (EHCPs) – which set out the support a young person requires for their Send needs – has increased.

In total, there were 638,745 EHCPs in place in January, up 10.8% on the same point last year.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Our ambitious reforms will make sure children with Send have better outcomes through our Plan for Change – with better support in mainstream schools and special school places always there for those who need them.

“Despite the system desperately struggling to cope, there are pockets of outstanding practice already in place in schools that show our vision for reform is possible.

“Thanks to Tom Rees, Ambition Institute and the Confederation of School Trusts for this work, this valuable insight will help more schools begin to create the foundations of this reformed system and we’ll be setting out more details about how this will be achieved in the autumn.”

A Department of Education spokesperson said: “The evidence is clear that this government inherited a Send [special educational needs and disabilities] system left on its knees – which is why we are looking at changes to improve support for children and stop parents having to fight for help.

"It is totally inaccurate to suggest that children, families and schools might experience any loss of funding or support.

“This government is actively working with parents and experts on the solutions, including more early intervention to prevent needs from escalating and £740m to encourage councils to create more specialist places in mainstream schools.”