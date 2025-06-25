Exclusive

Starmer insists welfare vote to take place on Tuesday - despite more than 130 MPs joining growing rebellion

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media as he arrives for the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP

By Alice Padgett

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed a vote on 'progressive' welfare reforms will take place on Tuesday despite a brewing Labour rebellion.

Sir Keir has insisted possible welfare reforms are "progressive", arguing the current system is "broken".

The government plans to push forwards with a vote on the cuts to Personal Independence Payments on Tuesday.

But on Monday it emerged that more than 130 backbenchers have signed their names to a wrecking amendment which would stop it in its tracks.

The prime minister told LBC's Natasha Clark at the NATO summit in the Hague that he would push ahead with Tuesdays vote.

"We were elected into change and change that which is broken," he said.

"The welfare system was broken by the Tories in their 14 years in power, we are elected into mend it. It doesn't work for anyone. It traps people in a position where they can't get into work."

Under the proposals, ministers will limit eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability payment in England, and limit the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC).

So far the bill's amendment has been signed by at least 130 MPs in a major rebellion that could see the welfare bill stopped in its tracks.

Sir Keir said: "It's a progressive argument, and we need to make sure that the welfare system is there, not just for today, but for the future so we need to change it to make sure we have the welfare system we need for the future.

"And that's the change we'll bring about."

Sir Keir previously declined to say if he’d be prepared to pass the new changes on the back of Tory votes.

Kemi Badenoch’s party has said the changes won’t go far enough to make the savings required, but it’s not clear whether the Conservatives will vote for them or not.

The Work and Pensions secretary faced questions from backbench MPs on Monday night, as the government desperately looked to prevent open rebellion within the party.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives to attend the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government during the NATO summit in The Hague. Picture: Alamy

Ms Kendall told MPs on Monday night there is “no route to social justice based on greater benefit spending alone”.

Ministers have previously said the reforms could save up to £5 billion a year.

But in a sign they are now emphasising a moral case for the Bill over its financial savings, Ms Kendall told MPs: “The path to a fairer society – one where everyone thrives, where people who can work get the support they need, and where we protect those who cannot – that is the path we seek to build with our reforms.

“Our plans are rooted in fairness – for those who need support and for taxpayers

“They are about ensuring the welfare state survives, so there is always a safety net for those who need it. They’re about putting proper safeguards in place to protect the most vulnerable.

“But above all they are about our belief that everyone can fulfil their potential and live their hopes and dreams when, collectively, we provide them with real opportunities and support. This is the better future we seek to build for our constituents and our country.”