Exclusive

Starmer insists welfare vote to take place on Tuesday - despite more than 130 MPs joining growing rebellion

25 June 2025, 09:01 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 09:37

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media as he arrives for the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media as he arrives for the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP

By Alice Padgett

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed a vote on 'progressive' welfare reforms will take place on Tuesday despite a brewing Labour rebellion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Keir has insisted possible welfare reforms are "progressive", arguing the current system is "broken".

The government plans to push forwards with a vote on the cuts to Personal Independence Payments on Tuesday.

But on Monday it emerged that more than 130 backbenchers have signed their names to a wrecking amendment which would stop it in its tracks.

The prime minister told LBC's Natasha Clark at the NATO summit in the Hague that he would push ahead with Tuesdays vote.

"We were elected into change and change that which is broken," he said.

"The welfare system was broken by the Tories in their 14 years in power, we are elected into mend it. It doesn't work for anyone. It traps people in a position where they can't get into work."

Read More: Billions saved from 'wasteful' NHS to be diverted to 'working class communities that need it most'

Read More: Expert task force launched to tackle community divisions in wake of 2024 summer riots

LBC caller Paula drives home the impact of PIP benefit cuts

Under the proposals, ministers will limit eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability payment in England, and limit the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC).

So far the bill's amendment has been signed by at least 130 MPs in a major rebellion that could see the welfare bill stopped in its tracks.

Sir Keir said: "It's a progressive argument, and we need to make sure that the welfare system is there, not just for today, but for the future so we need to change it to make sure we have the welfare system we need for the future.

"And that's the change we'll bring about."

Sir Keir previously declined to say if he’d be prepared to pass the new changes on the back of Tory votes.

Kemi Badenoch’s party has said the changes won’t go far enough to make the savings required, but it’s not clear whether the Conservatives will vote for them or not.

The Work and Pensions secretary faced questions from backbench MPs on Monday night, as the government desperately looked to prevent open rebellion within the party.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives to attend the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government during the NATO summit in The Hague.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives to attend the meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government during the NATO summit in The Hague. Picture: Alamy

Ms Kendall told MPs on Monday night there is “no route to social justice based on greater benefit spending alone”.

Ministers have previously said the reforms could save up to £5 billion a year.

But in a sign they are now emphasising a moral case for the Bill over its financial savings, Ms Kendall told MPs: “The path to a fairer society – one where everyone thrives, where people who can work get the support they need, and where we protect those who cannot – that is the path we seek to build with our reforms.

“Our plans are rooted in fairness – for those who need support and for taxpayers

“They are about ensuring the welfare state survives, so there is always a safety net for those who need it. They’re about putting proper safeguards in place to protect the most vulnerable.

“But above all they are about our belief that everyone can fulfil their potential and live their hopes and dreams when, collectively, we provide them with real opportunities and support. This is the better future we seek to build for our constituents and our country.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR