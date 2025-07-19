Starmer backs bid to bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to London

19 July 2025, 08:32

TOPSHOT-ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
Starmer backs bid to bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to London. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer has said his Government will back a bid to bring the World Athletics Championships to the UK in 2029.

Last month, more than 100 athletes including Keely Hodgkinson and Sir Mo Farah called on the Prime Minister to support the bid to bring the championships to the Olympic stadium in London.

On Saturday, with London set to host a sold-out Diamond League event, Sir Keir confirmed he would support a bid for the championships and World Para Athletics Championships.

He said: "Bringing the World Athletics Championships to the UK would be a moment of great national pride, building on our global reputation for hosting memorable sporting events that showcase the very best talent."

If successful, the 2029 event would be the first time the World Athletics Championships had taken place in London since 2017.

A man wearing a suit standing in front of the union jack
Starmer backs bid to bring 2029 World Athletics Championships to London. Picture: Isabel Infantes - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the Government would provide "significant" financial backing for the bids, subject to there being funding from other sources.

It will also look to bid for the World Para Athletics Championships to be held outside London, with a host city to be announced later.

Sir Keir said hosting the championships "would not only unlock opportunities for UK athletes but it would inspire the next generation to get involved and pursue their ambitions."

He added: "The event would provide a boost for UK businesses and support jobs as well as bring our communities together."

Jack Buckner, chief executive of UK Athletics, welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment, saying hosting the events would "drive the sport on to new heights" in the UK.

Athletes also welcomed the announcement. Olympic medallist and 1,500m world champion Josh Kerr said taking part in the 2017 championships had "lit a fire in me."

Double heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson said it would "show what British athletics is all about," while para-athlete Zak Skinner said hosting the World Para Athletics Championships "would be a huge statement — not just for our athletes, but for the next generation watching in the stands or at home."

A successful bid would add two more events to the string of sporting championships to be hosted in the UK in the next five years, including this year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup, the Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup in 2026, Euro 2028 and the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in 2030.

This year’s championships will take place in Tokyo, while the 2027 edition will be hosted by Beijing.

