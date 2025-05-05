Starmer’s bid to boost border security blocked by EU over criminal and migrant data access

The Prime Minister had hoped the bloc would share access to systems such as the Schengen Information System (SIS II) and Eurodac, the fingerprint database for asylum seekers. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer's efforts to enhance border security were thwarted after the European Union declined the UK's request for access to crucial databases used to track criminals and migrants.

The Prime Minister had hoped the bloc would share access to systems such as the Schengen Information System (SIS II) and Eurodac, the fingerprint database for asylum seekers.

He told reporters at the Interpol General Assembly in Glasgow that EU leaders had shown an interest in closer cooperation on migration issues and emphasized the shared challenges both the UK and EU face regarding cross-border crime and migration.

However, EU negotiators have cited legal constraints, stating that granting access to these databases would require treaty changes, as the UK is neither an EU nor a Schengen Area member.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper echoed Starmer's sentiments and claimed there was strong interest from European governments in working together on intelligence sharing.

She also announced a £75 million increase in funding for border security, aiming to treat people smugglers with the same seriousness as terrorists.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper echoed Starmer's sentiments, highlighting strong interest from European governments in working together on intelligence sharing. Picture: Getty

Despite the EU's refusal, Starmer remains committed to improving cross-border cooperation.

He has proposed a new security deal with the EU that would focus on joint operations against people-smuggling gangs and enhanced intelligence sharing, without rejoining the EU's asylum-sharing schemes.

Labour has ruled out participating in the EU's existing migrant-sharing quota system, emphasizing the need for controlled and safe routes for asylum seekers.

The UK's loss of access to EU databases post-Brexit has led to gaps in real-time intelligence sharing, impacting law enforcement's ability to track criminals and identify illegal migrants swiftly.

While some cooperation has resumed, such as the Horizon research exchange, EU resistance to selective British participation remains strong. The UK government is exploring alternative ways to collaborate within current legal frameworks.

As negotiations continue, the focus remains on finding innovative solutions to enhance security and address migration challenges, balancing national interests with international cooperation.