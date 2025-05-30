Starmer's law chief compares calls to quit ECHR to rise of Nazism

30 May 2025, 00:17

20 May, 2025. Baron Richard Hermer KC, Attorney General arrives for the Cabinet Meeting in No 10 Downing Street.
20 May, 2025. Baron Richard Hermer KC, Attorney General arrives for the Cabinet Meeting in No 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Sir Keir Starmer's top legal adviser has likened an European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to the rise of Nazi Germany.

The attorney general has compared threats by politicians to leave international law such as the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) to 1930s Nazi Germany.

Speaking at the defence think-tank Rusi on Thursday, Lord Richard Hermer KC said calls for the UK to quit international agreements echoed similar demands by legal experts in 1930s Germany who rejected international law and human rights in favour of state power.

Nigel Farage and Robert Jenrick, the shadow justice secretary, have expressed support for leaving the ECHR, claiming it is being exploited by illegal migrants and foreign criminals to avoid deportation.

The European Court of Human Rights, ECHR, is located in Strasbourg.
The European Court of Human Rights, ECHR, is located in Strasbourg. Picture: Alamy

During a speech in Rusi’s annual security lecture, Lord Hermer also criticised Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch for “reckless and dangerous” threats to pull out of international agreements, saying it would put the UK’s security at risk and benefit Vladimir Putin.

Ms Badenoch has hinted that she would be prepared to leave the ECHR unless it is reformed.

Lord Hermer also set out Labour’s policy of “progressive realism”, which he said meant the government would work within the bounds of international law and seek constructive reform rather than adopt the Conservatives’ selective “pick and mix” approach to treaties and agreements.

He added Labour’s approach to the ECHR was “a rejection of the siren song, that can sadly, now be heard in the Palace of Westminster, not to mention the press, that Britain abandons the constraints of international law in favour of raw power”.

Leader of the Conservative party Kemi Badenoch in Westminster. Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire).
Leader of the Conservative party Kemi Badenoch in Westminster. Credit Image: © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire). Picture: Alamy

“This is not a new song,” he continued. “The claim that international law is fine as far as it goes, but can be put aside when the conditions change, is a claim that was made in the early 1930s by ‘realist’ jurists in Germany most notably Carl Schmitt, whose central thesis was in essence the claim that state power is all that counts, not law.

“Because of the experience of what followed 1933, far-sighted individuals rebuilt and transformed the institutions of international law, as well as internal constitutional law.”

Mr Schmitt was a vocal critic of parliamentary democracy, and joined the Nazi party in 1933.

The ECHR was created in 1950 after the Second World War, and is intended to protect human rights, enforce the rule of law and promote democracy.

Bournemouth, UK. 15th Oct 2018. Nigel Farage MEP gives his speech at the Leave Means Leave rally to save Brexit at Bournemouth International Centre, (BIC), Dorset, UK Credit: Finnbarr Webster/Alamy Live News
Nigel Farage has said it is "disgraceful" that Lord Hermer compare the exit of the ECHR to the rise of Nazism. Credit: Finnbarr Webster/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage told The Telegraph: “It is disgraceful that Lord Hermer should compare the growing campaign for national sovereignty and freedom from outdated international courts with 1930s Germany.

“Our national interest is being damaged by dangerous young men crossing the channel and the absurd surrender of the Chagos Islands. Hermer and Starmer are out of touch with the British public and these insults will only strengthen our case. The next general election will see leaving the ECHR at the centre of debate.”

A spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said "it was ironic” that he had said he hoped to “depolarise the debate” and “simultaneously called everyone he disagreed with Nazis”.

Sir Keir Starmer has continued to insist Labour will not quit the ECHR.
Sir Keir Starmer has continued to insist Labour will not quit the ECHR. Picture: Alamy

While Lord Hermer said the UK should not “prove its strength” by reviewing international agreements and pulling out of those they considered not to be in the UK’s interests, such as the ECHR and International Criminal Court, he noted the ECHR's "narratives" misunderstand UK history, and is also "reckless and dangerous", threatening to "make us less prosperous and secure in a troubled world".

However, he also said the UK was ready to reform human rights laws to tackle issues such as illegal immigration.

“States agreeing to treaties some time ago did not give an open-ended licence for international rules to be ever more expansively interpreted or for institutions to adopt a position of blindness or indifference to public sentiment,” he said.

Sir Keir has continued to maintain that Britain will not quit the ECHR.

