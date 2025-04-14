Government 'confident' it will secure materials to keep blast furnaces at Scunthorpe steel plant burning

14 April 2025, 13:35 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 13:45

UK Parliament Recalled To Debate The Renationilsation Of British Steel
The government says it is "confident" it will secure the supply of raw materials needed for the site. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Government is "confident" it will secure the supply of materials needed to keep the blast furnaces at the British Steel plant in Scunthorpe burning, Downing Street has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

An emergency law was rushed through Parliament on Saturday giving the government control of the Lincolnshire site to prevent the Chinese owners from closing the furnaces.

The former owner, a company called Jingye, has been accused of "working against the business" and cancelling the shipment of vital materials for the site - sparking a race to secure them.

Now, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are now confident in securing the supply of materials needed.

"Obviously we will be working with the management to identify further raw materials needed to keep a steady pipeline, and to keep the furnaces burning.

"I'm not going to get ahead of what comes next, but we'll obviously now work on the issues of ownership."

Nationalisation of British Steel a 'likely outcome,' Business Secretary tells LBC

He added there are two ships carrying materials docked at Immingham port, also in North Lincolnshire, with "a third ship which is currently on route off the coast of Africa, which will be making its way to to the UK".

No 10 would not say whether money had been exchanged for the materials, and said they would reach the plant in the "coming days".

Read more: 'You're the backbone of British Steel,' Starmer tells workers after emergency bill to save plant clears first hurdle

Read more: Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises

The Prime Minister Holds Press Conference On Nationalising British Steel
The Prime Minister Holds Press Conference On Nationalising British Steel. Picture: Getty

'Hopeful'

The national secretary of the GMB union has said it is "hopeful" that materials needed to keep furnaces at the Scunthorpe steel plant burning will be delivered in the next 48 hours.

Andy Prendergast told the PA news agency: "Where we are at the moment is that we're confident that the deal being done with the raw materials, and the steps being taken will get there on time, and ultimately that has the potential to preserve the future for the plant.

"There still needs to be... a deal to be done for the future. Whether that's our preference - which is nationalisation of what is a key national asset - or whether that's a genuine private investor who's willing to come in and put the money.

"I think for us the key thing is that we keep this plant going and keep virgin steel-making capacity in the UK."

Asked about an expected timeline for getting the material in, Mr Prendergast said: "We're being told it's going to come in good time, so we're... hopeful that it's the next 48 hours but we haven't had confirmation of that.

"However, we believe the steps taken would be meaningless if there weren't the logistics in place to get it to the plant on time".

The future of British Steel's Scunthorpe plant will be decided in the next few days after Chinese owner Jingye cancelled shipments of coal and iron
The future of British Steel's Scunthorpe plant will be decided in the next few days after Chinese owner Jingye cancelled shipments of coal and iron. Picture: Getty

'Working against the business'

Roy Rickhuss, the general secretary of the Community trade union which represents steelworkers, said Jingye were "working against the business" at their Scunthorpe plant.

Mr Rickhuss told the Today programme on BBC Radio 4: "The Chinese owners Jingye unfortunately were seen to be working against the business, if that's fair to say, that they weren't ordering raw materials.

"Not only that, but they were refusing to pay for raw materials and they were actually turning away raw materials and trying to transfer them elsewhere.

"I think Jingye had a plan. The plan was to close the blast furnaces so they were going to import steel from China to run through our mills, and British Steel would have become what we call a re-rolling facility."

UK Parliament Recalled To Debate The Renationilsation Of British Steel
UK Parliament Recalled To Debate The Renationilsation Of British Steel. Picture: Getty

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest