Streeting: 'We're doing everything we can' as he condemns 'reckless' junior doctor strikes

25 July 2025, 13:45 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 14:46

Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaking to the media during a visit to NHS National Operations Centre in London to see how they manage industrial action
Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaking to the media during a visit to NHS National Operations Centre in London to see how they manage industrial action. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

By Frankie Elliott

Wes Streeting continued to condemn striking doctors and promised the government was doing "everything we can" to keep services running during the industrial action.

Resident, or junior as they were previously known as, doctors across the UK have begun a five-day walk out after the Health Secretary refused their demands of a 29 per cent pay rise.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the organisation manning the picket lines, is pushing for the increase to match how much it claims doctors’ pay has fallen since 2008-09.

But the Health Secretary labelled the strikes "reckless" and warned the BMA that they would not be allowed to "hold the country to ransom".

As part of efforts to keep services running, NHS England ordered hospitals to only cancel treatments in exceptional circumstances.

Bosses are pushing to keep non-urgent services open, with senior doctors covering for their junior colleagues.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the organisation manning the picket lines, is pushing for the increase to match how much it claims doctors’ pay has fallen since 2008–09
The British Medical Association (BMA), the organisation manning the picket lines, is pushing for the increase to match how much it claims doctors’ pay has fallen since 2008–09. Picture: Alamy
The strikers hope their action will lead to salaries which reflect inflation and cost of living increases
The strikers hope their action will lead to salaries which reflect inflation and cost of living increases. Picture: Ron Fassbender / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking on Friday, Mr Streeting said he was "proud" of the efforts of NHS leaders and frontline staff who were working to reduce the risk of patient harm.

“I’m really proud of the way that NHS leaders and frontline staff have prepared and mobilised to minimise the disruption and minimise the risk of harm to patients," he said.

“We’ve seen an extraordinary response, including people cancelling their leave, turning up for work, and resident doctors themselves ignoring their union to be there for patients. I’m extremely grateful to all of them. "

But the BMA suggested ministers were to blame for this increased risk to patient harm, as they had wasted every opportunity to stop the walkout.

The union warned that the NHS' plans to keep services running for the next five days would place too much pressure on staff.

"What I can’t do today is guarantee that there will be no disruption and that there is no risk of harm to patients," Mr Streeting said.

"We are doing everything we can to minimise it, but the risk is there, and that is why the BMA’s action is so irresponsible.

"They had a 28.9% pay award from this Government in our first year, there was also an offer to work with them on other things that affect resident doctors – working lives – and that’s why I think this is such reckless action.

"This Government will not allow the BMA to hold the country to ransom, and we will continue to make progress on NHS improvement, as we’ve done in our first year."

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer issued a stark warning to doctors on the eve of the strikes, insisting that action will embolden NHS detractors at a critical juncture.

NHS director Chris Strether told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "enough is enough" and feared the walkout would cause "terrible disruption to the lives of people" across the UK.

"Each time it happens across the country, 60,000 appointments are delayed. And I think really is it really is time to say enough is enough.

"I'd really like resident doctors to reconsider their decision to take industrial action and I don't think striking now is the right answer," Mr Strether added.

"And I'd like the BMA to soften their approach. I don't think there's realistic chance that they will get significant wage increases. They had quite a significant wage increase last year, 22% over two years, just."

Striking medics gathering outside hospitals across the UK, including London's St Thomas' Hospital, holding placards reading “£18.62/hour is not a fair wage for a resident doctor”, and “Pay doctors, not PPP.”

Others held signs depicting an old tweet by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, accusing the previous government of failing to prevent strikes.

One man is standing beside the striking doctors, selling copies of The Socialist newspaper to passers-by. Chants of “What do we want? Fair pay. When do we want it? Now” echo across the bridge.

GP surgeries, urgent care and A&E departments will continue to operate as usual for those who need them, NHS England said.

For urgent but not life-threatening issues, the public has been told to use 111 online as the first port of call.

Last June, close to 62,000 inpatient and outpatient appointments were rescheduled following a resident doctors' strike.

Almost 1.5 million appointments have been rescheduled since the end of 2022 as a result of industrial action.

The BMA has been clear that strike action will only be reversed if the Government improves its 5.4% pay offer.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said he would continue talks with the union if they postpone the strike, but insisted that he wouldn’t increase his pay offer.

This failed to convince the doctors’ union, which maintains that their main reason for striking is to achieve better pay.

