Teachers ‘concerned’ for pupils after Supreme Court ruling on definition of a woman

17 April 2025, 20:13

UK Supreme Court Says 'Woman' In UK Law Refers To Biological Sex
It was ruled on Wednesday that the terms woman and sex in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Teachers are “concerned” about the implications for their pupils following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of the term woman, a union leader has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Education unions are calling on the Government to provide clear guidance to schools and colleges on how to interpret the law in regard to children questioning their gender.

It was ruled on Wednesday that the terms woman and sex in the 2010 Equality Act "refer to a biological woman and biological sex".

This means that transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if "proportionate".

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: "Following the Supreme Court judgment, the NASUWT has been contacted by teachers concerned about the implications for them and for the pupils they teach.

Read More: 'Victory for common sense': Minister welcomes Supreme Court ruling on definition of a woman

Read More: Labour will pay 'high political price' if teachers' pay offer is not improved, union warns

Teachers are “concerned” about the implications for their pupils following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of the term woman, a union leader has said.
Teachers are “concerned” about the implications for their pupils following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of the term woman, a union leader has said. Picture: Getty

"The implications of the legal judgment will need to be considered carefully, and it is vital that the Government provides clarity and guidance to schools and colleges as quickly as possible."

He added: "Trans rights are human rights and we urge the Government to consider what further measures are needed to protect those rights in law and in practice."

Draft guidance for schools and colleges on how best to support pupils questioning their gender was published by the Government in December 2023 when the Conservatives were in power.

It said that "parents should not be excluded" from decisions taken by a school or college relating to requests for a child to "socially transition", such as wishes to change names, pronouns and clothing.

The draft guidance said schools and colleges should make parents aware if their child requests a change - except in the "very rare situation" where parental involvement may raise a "significant risk of harm" to the child.

It added that schools "must always protect single-sex spaces" with regard to toilets, showers and changing rooms.

Julie McCulloch, senior director of strategy and policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "School and college leaders require clear, practical guidance from the Government on how to interpret the law in regard to children and young people questioning their gender.

"Draft guidance was produced by the last Government but is yet to be taken forward in any form by the current government."

She added: "The Supreme Court ruling appears likely to apply to schools and colleges, and therefore will inform any guidance produced by the Government.

"We are seeking clarification from the DfE (Department for Education) over whether they intend to publish new guidance for schools and colleges, and whether this will be done at the same time as the EHRC (Equality and Human Rights Commission) guidance."

A Government spokesperson said: "This ruling brings clarity and confidence, for women and service providers such as hospitals, refuges and sports clubs.

"It's vital that we ensure young people, no matter their background, can access the opportunities to thrive.

"That's why schools are required to comply with their safeguarding duties and make arrangements which protect the privacy, dignity and safety of all pupils."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest