'We'll look in the round': PM refuses to commit to 4pc public sector pay rises amid strike threats

28 April 2025, 11:33 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 11:49

Sir Keir Starmer didn't commit to bigger pay rises for teachers and NHS staff
Sir Keir Starmer didn't commit to bigger pay rises for teachers and NHS staff. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Sir Keir Starmer has failed to commit to bigger pay rises for teachers and nurses as experts say they should receive salary increases of as much as four per cent.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister was asked by LBC whether NHS workers and teachers will get more than the 2.8% already budgeted for.

Sir Keir replied: "The Pay Review Body sets out the recommendations and then in due course, the government will respond to that.

"Last year, we accepted the recommendations and that meant a pay rise. Much deserved, in my view, for our police, for our soldiers, for our nurses and for our doctors.

"And that has helped us, working with the NHS, to drive down waiting lists.

Nurses on strike at the official picket line outside UCL Hospital, on May 1 2023
Nurses on strike at the official picket line outside UCL Hospital, on May 1 2023. Picture: Alamy

"Three million extra appointments since we've been in government. But we're going to have to look at the recommendations in the round when we have them and respond accordingly".

The independent pay review body representing 514,000 teachers has recommended a pay rise of close to 4 per cent, while the one for 1.38 million NHS workers has recommended closer to 3 per cent.

Both figures are higher than the 2.8per cent the government had budgeted for in their proposals to the pay bodies, and are likely to place further strain on public finances.

It is estimated that if implemented in full the findings would add at least £1billion to costs.

Hardline teachers unions have threatened to strike if they don't get a better pay offer
Hardline teachers unions have threatened to strike if they don't get a better pay offer. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Labour will pay 'high political price' if teachers' pay offer is not improved, union warns

Read More: Warning issued as Birmingham resident had to be given oxygen after burning recycling inside home amid bin strike

Embattled Chancellor Rachel Reeves is already struggling to balance the books as the economy stalls in the face of Donald Trump's trade war, with mounting speculation she will have to increase taxes again or curb spending at the Budget this Autumn.

Today Health Minister Stephen Kinnock said the government will give "careful consideration" to pay rise recommendations for NHS workers but must make sure to balance the books.

Urging the trade unions to "engage constructively with us" he added: "We are all about putting more money into the pockets of working people, but we do also have to ensure that we are balancing the books, and we have got to work in terms of public sector pay within fiscal constraints."

The government could reject the pay recommendations and stick to 2.8 per cent.

But it is more likely that ministers say the higher pay will have to be funded by existing budgets and efficiency savings.

That would set ministers on a collision course with trade unions and - government insiders privately concede - make a new wave of strikes possible.

Teaching unions NASUWT and National Education Union, which together represent the bulk of England's teaching workforce, have already threatened strikes if pay rises trigger cuts or layoffs.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has previously said the government's approach "indicates a poor grasp of the unresolved issues from two years of industrial action".

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest