Teenage Reform councillor elected permanent leader of Warwickshire County Council following knife-edge vote

George Finch,18, took over as leader of Warwickshire County Council. Picture: Facebook/Cllr George Finch

By Danielle de Wolfe

A teenage Reform UK councillor who was temporarily put in charge of public services has been elected permanent leader of Warwickshire County Council.

George Finch, a 19-year-old Reform councillor, has become the youngest council leader in the UK following the vote on Tuesday, months after his predecessor, Rob Howard, quit just a few weeks after being elected.

Reform UK put several teenagers in charge of vital public services earlier this year following a string of local election wins, sparking concerns about their experience.

Reform won overall control of 10 councils in the local elections back in May.

Now, the teenager has been permanently elected as council leader following three rounds of voting, after the chairman cast the deciding vote.

Mr Finch became the interim leader just one year after finishing his A-levels - a decision that comes months after Nigel Farage's party took power following local council elections.

19-year-old Charles Pugsley, left, and Joseph Boam, 22, have secured roles for Reform at Leicestershire county council. Picture: @ReformNWL/X

Several current Reform councillors are still in their teens, including Charles Pugsley, a 19-year-old who is overseeing children and family services for Leicestershire county council while still at university.

Joseph Boam, 22, is now deputy council leader with the adult social care portfolio.

They have both defend a Reform policy that would block the council from displaying community emblems including the Pride and disabled people’s flags over council property.

It has faced backlash from over 100 social workers and other employees at the council who have signed a letter condemning the move, which they say “promotes exclusion and marginalisation”.

Rachel Taylor, Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, previously said: “Yesterday’s resignation of the Reform leader of Warwickshire county council and his replacement with an 18-year-old will be of real concern to my constituents.”

Critics have raised questions about whether they are qualified to hold roles overseeing services accounting for at least 70 pc of the council’s £616m budget.

The British Association of Social Workers described the roles are “very important” and oversee hundreds of millions of pounds in spending.

Chairwoman Julia Ross said candidates in these positions should be experienced in running complex departments and have a knowledge of their duties supporting some of the most vulnerable in society.

Deborah Taylor, a Conservative councillor and leader of the opposition, told the Guardian: “I am a huge champion of young people and young councillors but what really concerns me is that new young councillors should be nurtured rather than being thrown in at the deep end to what can be a quite full-on role where there is exposure to some real trauma and difficult decisions.

"Rather than age, it’s about political and life experience, whether that’s as someone who has worked or even as a parent with knowledge of household pressures.”

Hitting back at critics who have questioned his age, Mr Pugsley said on X: “Some say I’m young. I say that’s exactly what this role needs.

“I understand the challenges young people face today because I’ve been there. Now I’m making sure young voices are heard.”

Mr Finch has said the negative comments about his age are “such a shame… Look at William Pitt the Younger [elected as an MP at the age of 21].”

He also pointed out that “Mike Tyson was the youngest heavyweight boxer of the world”, aged 20.