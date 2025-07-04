Three in 10 voters regret backing Labour, LBC poll finds

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the launch of the Government's 10-year health plan yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

Almost 3 in 10 Labour voters now regret their decision to back the party at the last election, devastating new polling for LBC suggests.

As Sir Keir Starmer prepares to mark the anniversary of Labour’s historic general election victory, a More in Common poll commissioned by LBC surveyed over 2,000 voters across the country, many of whom put their trust in Sir Keir at the last election.

29% of those who voted for Labour in 2024 said they now regret their decision, up from 24% when LBC last posed this question to the public back in January.

The data underscores the difficulties Labour has experienced in transitioning from opposition to government.

A series of blunders have led to a sharp fall in the government’s popularity, with Reform UK now consistently topping opinion polls. A YouGov survey from June, for instance, found that the Reform would be the largest party with 271 seats if an election was called.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture: Alamy

More than a third of respondents (37%) ranked the decision to withdraw the Winter Fuel Allowance from more than 10 million pensioners as the biggest mistake the government has made in its first 12 months.

Recognising the public anger, Sir Keir u-turned on the policy last month, reinstating the payment to more than three-quarters of those who’d lost it.

Attempts to reduce the number of people for Personal Independence Payments (17%) and the increasing employer contributions to national insurance (13%) were the next two most-cited decisions when we asked about Sir Keir’s biggest mistake in a difficult year for the government.

The polling was carried out on the weekend of the 28th/29th June ahead of the vote on the welfare reform bill.

The reforms were eventually diluted earlier this week after a major rebellion from Labour backbenchers, which forced the government to drop all reference to the payments.

Ahead of the vote on the modified bill, 57% of voters told our poll that the government was doing a bad job in looking after the most vulnerable in society.

By contrast, only 19% said the government was doing a good job at protecting the most vulnerable.

On Sir Keir’s leadership, the findings were mixed.

However, on the international stage, where Sir Keir has arguably been most sure-footed, voters believe other world leaders have the edge. Of the six world leaders we compared, 32% said President Donald Trump was best at standing up for his country’s interests, followed by Volodymyr Zelensky (24%).

Sir Keir ranked third (10%), above Vladimir Putin (6%), Benjamin Netanyahu (4%) and Emmanuel Macron (3%).

In an interview with the Observer over the weekend, the prime minister conceded that he was “heavily focused” on NATO and the Middle East ahead of the vote, and would have liked to have dedicated more time to speaking to his MPs about the welfare reform bill.

"I came into politics relatively late in life. I'd done other things beforehand and I came in because I wanted to change the lives of working people for the better."

"For me, the reception we did the other day, getting the men and women from across the country into Downing Street… who are putting their lot into this country, whether it's in public service or in many, many other ways, reminding me that this is who we're doing it for."

“I came into politics relatively late in life. I’d done other things beforehand and I came in because I wanted to change the lives of working people for the better."

“For me, the reception we did the other day, getting the men and women from across the country into Downing Street… who are putting their lot into this country, whether it’s in public service or in many, many other ways, reminding me that this is who we’re doing it for.”

The Labour Party has been approached for comment on LBC’s poll.