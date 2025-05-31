Tories demand prison officers be armed with 'lethal weapons' to crack down on Islamist terrorists

31 May 2025, 21:17

A warden watches over prisoners at Saughton prison, Scotland
A warden watches over prisoners at Saughton prison, Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

Prison officers should armed with tasers, stun grenades and baton rounds in order to tackle dangerous criminals in high-security jails, the shadow justice secretary has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has said prison officers should be armed with lethal weapons to crack down on Islamist terrorists in jail.

He added that highly trained teams should also be equipped with tasers, stun grenades and baton rounds to tackle dangerous criminals in high-security jails.

Mr Jenrick has formed the plan based on a series of recommendations by counter-extremism expert and former prison officer Ian Acheson.

The news follows a prison officer being stabbed at a high-security prison at Long Lartin High Security Prison in Worcestershire on Friday, with the weapon believed to have been smuggled in from outside the premises.

Read more: Prison officer stabbed with weapon 'likely sent in by drone', union chief tells LBC News as he warns 'it's a risk every shift'

Read more: Serial rapist, 22, who raped two 'vulnerable' teenage girls and a transgender woman sentenced to life in prison

Aerial view of Long Lartin High Security Prison near Evesham in Worcestershire.
Aerial view of Long Lartin High Security Prison near Evesham in Worcestershire. Picture: Alamy

It also follows several attacks on prison officers in jails, including Southport killer Axel Rudakubana allegedly throwing boiling water on prison staff.

Mr Jenrick said: "Islamist gangs and violent prisoners in our jails are out of control.

"It's a national security emergency, but the government is dithering. If they don't act soon, there is a very real risk that a prison officer is kidnapped or murdered in the line of duty, or that a terrorist attack is directed from inside prison."

Mr Jenrick commissioned Mr Acheson to conduct a rapid review into measures the government could adopt.

Axel Rudakubana, aged 18, from Banks in Lancashire on 20/01/25 pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to all 16 counts against him, including murder.
Southport killer Axel Rudakubana, aged 18, allegedly threw boiling water on prison staff recently. Picture: Alamy

The measures include removing all radical Islamist imams working in prisons, immediately rolling out high-collar stab vests to frontline officers, and mandating the quarterly release of data on religious conversions in prison and faith-based incidents.

Mr Jenrick added "pussy-footing" around "Islamist extremists and violent offenders" in jails must be stopped.

"That means arming specialist prison officer teams with tasers and stun grenades, as well as giving them access to lethal weapons in exceptional circumstances," he said.

"If prison governors can't easily keep terrorist influencers and radicalising inmates apart from the mainstream prisoners they target, then we don't control our prisons - they do. We must take back control and restore order by giving officers the powers and protection they need."

Minister for Prisons, Parole and Probation, James Timpson, is a member of the British Labour Government elected in July 2024.
Minister for Prisons, Parole and Probation, James Timpson, is a member of the British Labour Government elected in July 2024. Picture: Alamy

Mr Acheson said: "Robert Jenrick is right - the threat to officer safety is now intolerable and must be met decisively by the government.

"The balance inside too many of our prisons has shifted away from control by the state to mere containment. Broken officers can't protect the public from violent extremism."

A Ministry of Justice source contested the suggestion, stating the introduction of lethal weapons into prisons "would put prison officers at greater risk".

They added: "The last government added just 500 cells to our prison estate, and left our jails in total crisis. In 14 years, they closed 1,600 cells in the high-security estate, staff assaults soared, and experienced officers left in droves. Now the arsonists are pretending to be firefighters. We are building new prisons, with 2,400 new cells opened since we took office. And we take a zero-tolerance approach to violence and extremism inside."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest