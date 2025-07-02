Ex-Tory MP joins Reform UK to lead social care policy

2 July 2025, 15:11

Anne Marie Morris, who was Newton Abbot MP from 2010 to 2024, was first suspended by the Tories in 2017 for her use of a racial slur in a discussion about Brexit
Anne Marie Morris, who was Newton Abbot MP from 2010 to 2024, was first suspended by the Tories in 2017 for her use of a racial slur in a discussion about Brexit. Picture: X

By Frankie Elliott

A former Conservative MP who twice lost the party whip has joined Reform UK to head up its social care policy team.

Anne Marie Morris, who served as the MP for Newton Abbot from 2010 to 2024, was first suspended by the Tories in 2017 for her use of the N-word during a discussion about Brexit.

Ms Morris described what would happen if there was no exit deal as the "n-word in the woodpile”, language which Theresa May labelled as "completely unacceptable".

She told the BBC at the time: "The comment was totally unintentional. I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused."

In 2022, Ms Morris had the whip withdrawn again when she supported a Labour proposal to cut VAT on energy bills, insisting it was the "right thing to do".

She added: “Disagreement over parliamentary procedure will always come second to standing up for the best interests of my constituents."

During her time in the Commons, she served on some of Parliament’s most powerful committees, including the Health and Social Care committee, the public accounts committee, the Work and Pensions committee and the Treasury committee.

Explaining why she joined Reform, Ms Anne Marie Morris said: “The country is in a desperate position. I believe now it is Reform UK that offers the vision and leadership Britain so badly needs. I want to play my part in delivering that vision.”

