Trans rights groups stage massive London protest over landmark gender court ruling

19 April 2025, 14:01

Campaigners take part in a rally organised by trans rights groups, trade unions, and community organisations at Parliament Square.
Campaigners take part in a rally organised by trans rights groups, trade unions, and community organisations at Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Trans rights protesters have taken to London in their thousands following this week’s controversial Supreme Court decision on the definition of a woman.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Activist groups, trade unions and charities took to Parliament Square for an “emergency demonstration” after the Supreme Court declared trans women are not women in the eyes of the law.

Activists demanded “trans liberation” and “trans rights now”, with some waving flags and holding banners.

It comes after the UK’s highest court confirmed the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Read more: Supreme Court ruling on definition of a woman 'at odds' with goals of UK Equality Act, ex-civil servant tells LBC

Parliament square London
Parliament square London. Picture: Alamy

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

Keir Starmer’s government said the decision provides clarity and confidence” for women, while sources said the PM sees it as a “common sense position.”

The ruling means trans women cannot use single-sex female toilets, changing rooms or compete in women’s sports, according to the head of Britain’s equalities watchdog.

However, the decision has been slammed by Transgender and human rights groups.

Campaigners take part in a rally at Parliament Square, central London, following the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman.
Campaigners take part in a rally at Parliament Square, central London, following the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman. Picture: Alamy

Among the groups supporting the London protest are Trans Kids Deserve Better, Pride in Labour, the Front for the Liberation of Intersex Non-binary and Transgender people (Flint) and TransActual.

A rally and march organised by Resisting Transphobia will also take place in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

Following the decision, LGBTQ+ activist group Stone Wall said: “Yesterday’s UK Supreme Court ruling marks a deeply concerning moment, with widespread and harmful implications for our communities.

Former MP Joanna Cherry vs trans activist on Supreme Court gender ruling | LBC

“As a by-and-for LGBTQ+ organisation, we stand in full solidarity with trans, intersex and non-binary people as we begin to understand and respond to what this means.

“We’re looking closely at what this judgment means in practice – particularly in relation to the protections that remain in place for trans people under the Equality Act.

“We remain committed to working alongside partners across the LGBTQ+ sector and beyond to provide as much clarity as we can.

“Trans people have the right to live with safety, dignity and equality – today, tomorrow and always.

“We will never stop standing with you.”

Speaking to LBC, Melanie Field, an independent adviser on equality and human rights, who oversaw the Equality Act's drafting and passage through Westminster in 2010, has called for calm but warned this recent decision could be at odds with the act’s original goals.

She told LBC’s Paul Brand the legislation was meant to give transgender people with gender recognition certificates (GRCs) the same legal status as so-called “biological” men or women.

She said it was the “very clear” goal of the act that trans women with GRCs would be seen as women in the eyes of the law.

This will no longer be the case following the Supreme Court ruling.

Ms Field said: “So we're working in the context of that government policy and parliamentary intent that the gender recognition certificate should have the effect of changing a person's sex under sex discrimination law.

“So that was the basis on which we drafted the Equality Act 2010. And there are a number of exceptions in there that recognise the importance of biological sex in the provision of, for example, single sex services.

“And we were very careful to draft those provisions in a way that they would enable trans people to be treated differently in relation to those services, regardless of whether or not they had a gender recognition certificate.

“So my worry is that this Supreme Court judgement, which is sought to provide Clarity in a very sort of noisy and confused context, by applying a different interpretation to those provisions may mean that the act doesn't work in the way that was intended.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest