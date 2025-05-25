Transport Secretary hails end of “waste and bureaucracy” as railway renationalisation begins

25 May 2025, 00:01 | Updated: 25 May 2025, 00:05

Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London
Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The transport secretary has said decades of “waste and bureaucracy” are ending on Britain’s railways, as the government's renationalisation programme begins with South Western Railway.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The SWR network, previously run by FirstGroup and MTR, is the first to come into public control under the changes - although the Department for Transport is already in charge of several other franchises as an "operator of last resort".

On a visit to a train depot in Bournemouth earlier this week, Heidi Alexander said: “I really do feel that this is a new dawn for our railways.

"We’re going to wave goodbye to 30 years worth of inefficiency, waste, passenger frustration, and we’re going to step really confidently towards a new future for the railways."

She added: “Of course, change isn’t going to happen overnight.

“We’ve always been clear that public ownership isn’t a silver bullet, but we are really firing this starting gun in that race for a truly 21st-century railway. That does mean refocusing away from private profit and towards the public good.”

Read More: Rail bosses pocket huge bonuses and pay rises of up to £1m as passengers face nine days of strike chaos

Read More: British Steel 'facing nationalisation' if rescue plan fails

Ms Alexander said: “We will sweep away those decades of waste and bureaucracy, and we really, really will deliver great services for Britain’s travelling public."

From 1:59am BST on Sunday May 25, services operated under SWR will come under the control of the Department for Transport (DfT).

The DfT has said publicly owned services “will need to meet tough performance standards to be rebranded Great British Railways”.

These standards will cover factors such as punctuality, reliability and the experience of passengers.

Eyebrows were raised after it transpired that the first renationalised SWR service would be a rail replacement bus.

The next scheduled service after renationalisation was due to be the 2:27am service from Guildford to Waterloo - but this was cancelled.

The next service was the 5:36am train from Woking to London Waterloo, but due to engineering works, passengers would have to change onto a bus at Surbiton.

Ms Alexander is expected to travel on the first full train journey from London Waterloo, which will be the 6:14am train to Shepperton, Surrey.

A South Western Railway train leaving Dorchester South station on the Weymouth to Waterloo railway line
A South Western Railway train leaving Dorchester South station on the Weymouth to Waterloo railway line. Picture: Alamy

SWR - which runs trains across large parts of southern England - will be the first of all other services run by private companies to be renationalised, as each of their individual contracts run out.

Renationalised services will be integrated into Great British Railways (GBR), a new public sector body that will also oversee rail infrastructure.

Legislation to enable the creation of GBR is expected to be introduced in Parliament later this year.

The next contract to expire is c2c in July - a service running between London and Essex. Greater Anglia will be renationalised on October 12.

The process is scheduled to be completed in late 2027, when the last relevant contract is due to expire.

The move to renationalise comes amid heightened criticism of private railway companies, as prices skyrocketed despite service cancellations, strikes and executive bonuses.

RMT members on the picket line
RMT members on the picket line. Picture: Alamy

Rail strikes became a regular fixture of UK travel between 2022 and 2024, as pay disputes between unions and rail companies disrupted travel for millions of UK passengers.

Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures show the equivalent of 4% of services in Britain were cancelled in the year to April 26. For SWR, the figure was 3%.

Amid this, the ORR recorded fare price raises of 5.0% in 2024, compared to a 4.3% increase in the Retail Price Index between March 2023 and March 2024.

Prices of off-peak tickets saw the biggest price increase in 2024, rising by 5.4%. The market share of off-peak tickets also increased during this period, taking up the majority of revenue share with 37%.

FirstGroup specifically came into criticism last year, after firm boss Graham Sutherland was awarded an £800,000 bonus on top of his £567,000 salary for hitting “diversity” targets.

This was despite 61,000 of the firm’s trains being fully or partially cancelled in the preceding year.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest