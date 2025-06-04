Let the tram take the strain: List of public transport schemes to benefit from spending review

4 June 2025, 10:12

West Midlands Metro tram at St Pauls station, Birmingham. The West Midlands Metro is one of the schemes to be extended
West Midlands Metro tram at St Pauls station, Birmingham. The West Midlands Metro is one of the schemes to be extended. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Public transport projects across the north and midlands are to be backed by the Treasury as part of a £15.6 billion package for mayoral authorities.

Here we look at some of the schemes being funded.

- A new tram network in Leeds

Leeds is the largest city in western Europe without a mass transit system, with proposals to reinstate trams ongoing for decades.

The Leeds Supertram project first emerged in the 1980s but was dropped in 2005.

The Conservative government gave its support for Leeds to have a mass transit system in the integrated rail plan published in November 2021, to coincide with the decision to axe the planned HS2 extension to the city.

Services on a tram network are expected to launch in the mid-2030s and will link Leeds with Bradford and other areas.

- Extension of Birmingham's tram network

The West Midlands Metro will be extended from Birmingham city centre to a new sports quarter in Bordesley Green.

This will be the first phase of West Midlands mayor Richard Parker's ambition to deliver mass transit from east Birmingham to north Solihull.

Tram in St Peter's Square,Manchester,Central Library and the Town Hall extension in the background.
Tram in St Peter's Square,Manchester,Central Library and the Town Hall extension in the background. Picture: Alamy

- Enhancing Greater Manchester's tram network

New Metrolink stops will be opened in Bury and Oldham, and the line will be extended to Stockport.

Also, the city's public transport Bee Network will become fully electric by 2030, including through the purchase of 1,000 new electric buses.

- Extending the Tyne and Wear Metro

The tram network will be extended from Newcastle to Sunderland via Washington.

- Improvements to buses in the Liverpool City Region

New rapid bus routes will serve Liverpool John Lennon Airport and both Liverpool and Everton's football stadiums.

- Expanding Middlesbrough railway station

A third platform will be built at the station to boost capacity.

- A new mass transit system to connect Derby and Nottingham

This will feature road, rail and bus improvements across the Trent Arc corridor.

