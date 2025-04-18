Treatment of veterans ‘absolutely disgusting’ say bikers in Legacy Act protest

18 April 2025, 19:19

Treatment of veterans ‘absolutely disgusting’ say bikers in Legacy Act protest
Treatment of veterans ‘absolutely disgusting’ say bikers in Legacy Act protest. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Veterans who served in the British Army during the Northern Ireland Troubles face “absolutely disgusting” treatment, protesters have said as they called for the retention of the Legacy Act.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 1,000 people gathered in Whitehall, central London, on Friday to protest against the Labour Government repealing key elements of The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.

The Act, introduced by the former Conservative government, halted scores of civil cases and inquests linked to the conflict and offered conditional immunity for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for their co-operation with a new truth recovery body.

But Labour now plans to axe the immunity provision and other key elements of the Act that would see the legacy inquests and civil cases return.

Many of the protesters, belonging to the Rolling Thunder group, drove black motorbikes through Westminster carrying military flags before gathering for speeches in Parliament Square.

Jack, 63, a flight sergeant from Lincolnshire who served in the military for 34 years, said veterans were “cast aside” with no provisions once their service ends.

Read more: Police discover four-foot-long caiman during raid on Essex home

Veterans who served in the British Army during the Northern Ireland troubles take part in a protest organised by the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement against the repealing of the Legacy Act, on Whitehall
Veterans who served in the British Army during the Northern Ireland troubles take part in a protest organised by the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement against the repealing of the Legacy Act, on Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the protest, he told the PA news agency: “As a young man, when we signed off and pledged our allegiance to the military, we didn’t expect to be sold down the river by our government. It’s absolutely disgusting.

“Our message is stop trying to bring claims against soldiers that were merely doing their jobs. It’s outrageous.”

Jack added: “As young men, we were trained to follow orders, we were trained to be aggressive, and now we’re being prosecuted for it. It’s out of order.”

Ian Brown, 59, from Hertfordshire, said he wanted to prevent any future veterans from other war zones from being prosecuted by joining the protest.

Veterans who served in the British Army during the Northern Ireland troubles take part in a protest organised by the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement against the repealing of the Legacy Act, on Whitehall
Veterans who served in the British Army during the Northern Ireland troubles take part in a protest organised by the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement against the repealing of the Legacy Act, on Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

He said: “We’re here to try and stop the Government, which is allowing the Northern Irish government to prosecute Northern Ireland veterans from when we went over there to do our job, which this government sent us over there (to do).

“The Irish are now trying to prosecute veterans, who are in their 70s and 80s, for crimes that happened while they were out there serving the country.”

Organisers said they intended to hold another protest in London in July.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest