PM leads tributes after ex-Labour general secretary Tom Sawyer dies aged 82

4 August 2025, 19:40 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 19:42

Tom Sawyer on the platform at Labour Party Conference in Brighton. 02 October 1991.
Tom Sawyer on the platform at Labour Party Conference in Brighton. 02 October 1991. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has led tributes following the death of former Labour Party general secretary Lord Tom Sawyer aged 82.

He said the former trade unionist's "place in our party's history is assured" as one of the leading figures in the build-up to the 1997 general election success.

Lord Sawyer had been one of the key figures in the New Labour era and was credited with helping to steer through the reforms to the party in the run-up to Sir Tony Blair's landslide win.

Sir Keir said: "I am deeply sorry to hear of the death of Tom Sawyer. From the factory floor to the House of Lords, he was driven throughout his life by an unrelenting belief in the dignity of working people and opportunity for all.

"As a trade unionist, he drove that mission forward. As general secretary of the Labour Party, he was integral to delivering the victory in 1997 that transformed the nation.

Tom Sawyer on the platform at Labour Party Conference in Brighton. 27 September 1993.
Tom Sawyer on the platform at Labour Party Conference in Brighton. 27 September 1993. Picture: Alamy
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair (left) embraces outgoing party secretary Tom Sawyer at the party conference in Blackpool, 2/10/1998.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair (left) embraces outgoing party secretary Tom Sawyer at the party conference in Blackpool, 2/10/1998. Picture: Alamy

"His place in our party's history is assured and his loss will be felt deeply by the many people who admired and loved him.

"My thoughts are with his family at this time."

Lord Sawyer served as Labour's general secretary from 1994 until 1998 when he stood down and was made a peer as Lord Sawyer of Darlington.

Before becoming Labour's general secretary he served as deputy general secretary of the National Union of Public Employees and deputy general secretary of Unison.

Former prime minister Sir Tony described Lord Sawyer as a "very special man".

He said: "Tom Sawyer was the embodiment of strong but serious trade unionism allied to a brilliant understanding of the aspirations and values of working-class Britain.

"He was an outstanding National Union of Public Employees officer, a great member of the Labour Party National Executive and in 1994 upon becoming Labour leader I was able to persuade him to take on the role of general secretary of the party.

"He was instrumental both in making the changes which Labour desperately needed to transform itself and in the landslide 1997 election campaign.

"He was loyal, tough and deeply committed to ensuring the Labour Party could govern for a time long enough to change the country.

"He was also one of the nicest people you could meet and stayed true to himself and humble all the way through a remarkable career."

Labour's current general secretary Hollie Ridley said: "Lord Tom Sawyer served the Labour Party and Labour movement with distinction.

"As general secretary, member of the National Executive Committee and as a trade unionist, he played a significant role in the transformation of our party from years in opposition before leading Labour through the 1997 landslide general election victory.

"Tom's legacy is the legacy of those great Labour governments that rebuilt Britain's public services, lifted millions out of poverty and delivered change to the lives of people throughout his beloved north east of England.

"On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and all those who were close to him."

