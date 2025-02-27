Trump accepts King's invite for 'unprecedented' second state visit - as he tells Starmer he'll back Chagos deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, hands an invitation from King Charles III to President Donald Trump at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump will visit Britain for a second historic state visit following an invite from King Charles - as Starmer declared the US-UK relationship the "greatest alliance for prosperity and security the world has ever seen".

The theatrical display began on the steps of the White House, with Starmer shaking hands and even slapping the President on the arm before crunch talks began.

Appearing in the Oval Office minutes later, the fireside chat saw the PM hand a letter to Trump penned by King Charles, detailing a state visit that Starmer described as an "unprecedented" invite.

Starmer's 'ace card', the royal invite follows previous comments made by Trump showing admiration for he British monarchy.

Mr Trump added: "It would be an honour to be there".

The pair were also joined by Vice-President Vance and Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Trump also addressed the controversial Chagos deal with reporters, adding: "I think we'll be inclined to go along with your country".

He added that such a deal would be discussed between the PM and the US President and that such a proposal would "work out very well".

President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, center left, alongside U.S. Vice President JD Vance, right, and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Picture: Alamy

During the exchange, Sir Keir Starmer told the waiting media that the alliance between the US and the UK was "the greatest alliance for prosperity and security ... the world has ever seen".

The trip to Washington comes as the future of Ukraine hangs in the balance, with the PM set to tell Trump Ukraine needs a US security guarantee for lasting peace with Russia.

It also comes ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House, with Ukraine's leader set to arrive on Friday.

Asked if a peace deal could be achieved in Ukraine, Mr Trump said: "Yes, we can."

Trump also told the waiting reporters that a deal must be agreed before peacekeeping forces enter Ukraine.

It comes after Starmer said earlier this month that he was ready to put British troops on the ground in the war-torn nation.

"Putting security into Ukraine is the easy part, the deal is the hard part," Trump added.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Picture: Alamy

The comments precede a formal dinner between the UK and US leaders this evening, in addition to a delayed press conference held by the pair.

Speaking earlier from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump told Starmer: "You have done very well over the years, haven't you?"

Sir Keir replied: "We have, I'm very proud of our country - but we've also always been there backing each other up.

"That is why this is the greatest alliance for prosperity and security, I think, the world has ever seen.

"Whenever necessary, we've absolutely backed each other up."

Mr Trump then asked: "Could you take on Russia by yourselves?"

Sir Keir smiled awkwardly, adding: "Well..."

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (Carl Court/Pool via AP). Picture: Alamy

Asked if the US would come to the UK's aid if British troops were attacked by Russia while keeping the peace in Ukraine, President Donald Trump said: "You know, I've always found about the British - they don't need much help. "They can take care of themselves very well.

"It sounds like it's evasive but it's not evasive. You know, the British have been incredible soldiers, incredible military, and they can take care of themselves.

"But if they need help, I'll always be with the British, OK? I'll always be with them - but they don't need help."

The Prime Minister's visit forms part of a 24hour whirlwind visit to the US, with Trump and Starmer meeting in Washington DC for the pair's first face-to-face meeting at the White House.

President Donald Trump, left, stands before British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

The pair were seen to say a cordial hello sealed with a handshake, before addressing the press from the steps of the White House early on Thursday.

It follows Mr Trump's vow that he would not provide security guarantees "beyond very much", insisting it was for Europeans to protect Ukraine.

Sir Keir is prepared to commit British troops to a peacekeeping mission but believes that US promises are vital to "deter Putin from coming again".

The visit comes days after announcing Britain would finally hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent by 2027.

On the way over, the PM went against the US President’s comments appearing to suggest that Ukraine had started the war.

And the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky announced he would come to London on Sunday for a post-Paris summit in a bid to secure a peace deal.He’ll be flying to Washington on Friday to sign an expected mineral deal pact.

