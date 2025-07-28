Trump brands Sadiq Khan a 'nasty person' as Starmer jumps to Mayor's defence

Donald Trump has described Sir Sadiq Khan as a “nasty person” who has done “a terrible job”, as Sir Keir Starmer jumped to his defence. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Donald Trump has described Sir Sadiq Khan as a "nasty person" who has done "a terrible job," as Sir Keir Starmer jumped to his defence.

The US President said he was "not a fan" of London’s Labour Mayor, when asked if he will visit the UK’s capital city.

Speaking to reporters at his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, Mr Trump said: "I’m not a fan of your mayor.

"I think he’s done a terrible job, the Mayor of London … a nasty person."

The Prime Minister intervened to say: "He’s a friend of mine, actually."

Mr Trump went on to add: "I think he’s done a terrible job. But I would certainly visit London."

This is not the first time the president has hit out at Sir Sadiq. Picture: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

In response to comments made by Mr Trump during a press conference on Monday, a spokesperson for the Mayor said: "Sadiq is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world.

"He’d see how our diversity makes us stronger not weaker; richer, not poorer.

"Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency."

This is not the first time the president has hit out at Sir Sadiq after he previously branded him a "stone cold loser" and challenged him to an IQ test.

Sir Sadiq has also previously described Mr Trump as "a poster boy for racists."