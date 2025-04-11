Exclusive

'It's nothing to do with him': White House aide hits out at Nigel Farage over Trump tariff criticism

Sebastian Gorka has criticised Nigel Farage for his comments about Donald Trump. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A top Trump aide has hit back at Nigel Farage for his recent criticism of the US President and his attempt to start a trade war.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari this morning, the Reform UK leader compared the US President to Liz Truss, who crashed the economy with her mini budget in 2022 by announcing a 1% cut to the basic rate of income tax.

Mr Farage said: "I think Trump did too much too soon. Rather like Liz Truss did a couple of years ago.

"I've never in my life before seen stock markets fall quickly and bond markets fall at the same time," he added.

Now, Sebastian Gorka, the Deputy Assistant to President Trump and Senior Director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council, said he doesn't accept Mr Farage's criticism "in the slightest".

He also said everything Trump does is "intentional".

He told Tom Swarbrick: "Why would I when we have almost 100 nations begging to talk to the President for equitable terms that actually create free trade, that is fair trade.

"I love Nigel dearly and thanks to him you actually have an independent nation now and you had Brexit."

Sebastian Gorka said everything Trump does is "done with utter intentionality". Picture: Alamy

When probed on why Mr Farage is wrong, he said: "Why? Because he's not in the White House and he doesn't know the reality of how.

"As I said, I don't know. Should I say the fourth time? Almost 100 nations are now negotiating with Scott Bessant, the Secretary of the treasury, and with the National Economic Council and with President Trump.

"Why? Because it's the art of the deal. It has nothing to do with Nigel Farage. It's the art of the deal."

President Trump Holds "Make America Wealthy Again Event" In White House Rose Garden. Picture: Getty

Swarbrick then asked: "What does the President want from the UK if order to drop the 10% tariff applied to us?

Mr Gorka replied: "If you want to do business with the biggest market in the world and the largest individual economy in the world, we will only do business with you if it is based upon fair and equitable trade.

"That is the advice to every nation of the world."

President Trump said he would be delaying tariffs on most nations for 90 days while raising his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

The US pause has not completely eliminated taxes on goods into America, with all countries now expected to pay a 10% levy, instead of the reciprocal rates Mr Trump’s administration had originally set out.

Some of America’s trading partners had threatened retaliatory action before the pause, such as the EU, which had voted to impose countermeasures on some US goods.

The UK had been spared higher tariffs rates hitting others and had resisted retaliatory action.

Other countries now find themselves in the same situation as the UK, which was already required to pay the 10% tariff rate.

Imports of cars, steel and aluminium to the US are all still subject to a 25% tariff.

A Downing Street source said the development shows that “cool and calm can pay off” and that the way Sir Keir Starmer “does business” is the “right approach”.

Despite the changes to Mr Trump’s tariff regime, economists remain concerned that the prolonged uncertainty over his policy will hold back growth around the world.