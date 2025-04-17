Trump's 'great' trade deal with UK expected 'in just three weeks'

Trump and Starmer during their meeting at the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A "great" trade deal between the UK and US is expected in just a matter of weeks.

The UK is believed to be in a good position for a quick deal but is likely to be part of a second wave of announcements.

Deals with Japan, India, and South Korea are expected to be announced first in a bid to isolate China.

It comes after JD Vance said the US was "working very hard" with the UK to negotiate a "great" trade deal.

A UK-US agreement will be on the way "soon", a White House official told the Telegraph.

"Two weeks," he said, adding: "Or maybe three."

Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on imports to the United States several weeks ago, sending stock prices tumbling and sparking fears of a global recession.

Since then, he has rowed back on the tariffs, reducing the rate paid on imports from most countries to 10 per cent and exempting electronics such as smartphones and laptops from the levy.

There are fears that the UK could strain its relationship with the US as it also seeks an EU trade deal on food and veterinary standards.

The move could shut out American products from the UK market.

However, Vance has insisted that an agreement will be made in the best interest of both countries.

"We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government" on a trade deal, he previously told UnHerd.

"The President really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King.

"It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that.

"There’s a real cultural affinity. And, of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country.

"I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries."

He went on to say the “reciprocal relationship” between the US and UK gave Britain a more advantageous position than other European countries when it comes to negotiating new trade arrangements.