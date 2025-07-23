Defence secretary signs agreement paving way for export of Typhoon jets to Turkey

23 July 2025, 14:26

Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the UK's Royal Air Force land at Murted Air Base in Ankara for inspection by Turkish officials.
Eurofighter Typhoon jets from the UK's Royal Air Force land at Murted Air Base in Ankara for inspection by Turkish officials. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Defence Secretary has signed an agreement paving the way for the export of Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey.

John Healey and Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler signed a memorandum of understanding at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

It comes after the German government reportedly cleared the path for the delivery of 40 Typhoon Eurofighter jets to Turkey.

"Today's agreement is a big step towards Turkiye buying UK Typhoon fighter jets," Mr Healey said.

"It shows this government's determination to secure new defence deals, building on our relationships abroad to deliver for British working people.

Defence secretary John Healey leaving 10 Downing Street after a Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday.
Defence secretary John Healey leaving 10 Downing Street after a Cabinet Meeting on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

"Equipping Turkiye with Typhoons would strengthen Nato's collective defence, and boost both our countries' industrial bases by securing thousands of skilled jobs across the UK for years to come."

Sir Keir Starmer spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayipp Erdogan on Tuesday evening and the two leaders looked ahead to the multibillion-pound export deal being signed.

The Prime Minister said the deal would "keep us safer during uncertain times" once fully finalised, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

More than a third of each aircraft will be manufactured in the UK, with final assembly taking place at the BAE Systems site in Lancashire.

The Spanish Air & Space Force Eurofighter C.16 Typhoon from Ala 14 creates moisture clouds as it performs during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England.
The Spanish Air & Space Force Eurofighter C.16 Typhoon from Ala 14 creates moisture clouds as it performs during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England. Picture: Getty

The Typhoon jet programme is a partnership with Germany, Spain and Italy.

Germany's security council has signed off on a Turkish request to buy the jets, which will use German parts, Der Spiegel reported, and has informed Turkish and Greek leaders of the decision.

The programme supports 20,000 jobs in the UK.

The RAF's own fleet of Typhoons is being upgraded over the next 15 years.

