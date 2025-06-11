UK agrees to 'fluid border' between Gibraltar and Spain as Labour finalises post-Brexit deal

11 June 2025, 16:12 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 16:32

Gibraltar and Britain are said to have agreed the deal to hand control of border to Europe
Gibraltar and Britain are said to have agreed the deal to hand control of border to Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Britain has agreed a post-Brexit deal to hand control of Gibraltar's borders to Europe following drawn-out negotiations.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The deal means Brits arriving to The Rock will be forced to show their passports to Spanish or EU border guards when crossing the border or landing at the airport.

Currently, Gibraltar residents can cross using their residence cards without needing to have their passports stamped. Spanish citizens can cross using a government ID card.

With this new change, Brits will face "Eurostar" style passport checks when arriving on the island.

Gibraltar was ceded to the UK by Spain in 1713, and the population is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

Read more: Starmer refuses to rule out further tax rises amid winter fuel U-turn and £300bn spending pledge

Gibraltar Cable Car with view of the Bay of Gibraltar and port in background, Gibraltar
Gibraltar Cable Car with view of the Bay of Gibraltar and port in background, Gibraltar. Picture: Alamy

The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Europe Minister Stephen Doughty travelled to Gibraltar on Tuesday ahead of talks to secure a potential deal with Spain.

Meeting with Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo and wider cabinet, Wednesday's talks will be followed by discussions with EU and Spanish ministers in Brussels.

Announcing the deal, the Government said: "Immigration and law and order in Gibraltar will remain the exclusive responsibility of Gibraltar's authorities.

"Spanish officials will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the Schengen Area, in a model similar to French police operating in London's St Pancras station."

Mr Lammy added: "This government inherited a situation from the last government which put Gibraltar's economy and way of life under threat. Today's breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty.

"Alongside the government of Gibraltar, we have a reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar's economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.

"I thank the chief minister and his government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK's commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest