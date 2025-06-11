UK agrees to 'fluid border' between Gibraltar and Spain as Labour finalises post-Brexit deal

Gibraltar and Britain are said to have agreed the deal to hand control of border to Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Britain has agreed a post-Brexit deal to hand control of Gibraltar's borders to Europe following drawn-out negotiations.

The deal means Brits arriving to The Rock will be forced to show their passports to Spanish or EU border guards when crossing the border or landing at the airport.

Currently, Gibraltar residents can cross using their residence cards without needing to have their passports stamped. Spanish citizens can cross using a government ID card.

With this new change, Brits will face "Eurostar" style passport checks when arriving on the island.

Gibraltar was ceded to the UK by Spain in 1713, and the population is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

Gibraltar Cable Car with view of the Bay of Gibraltar and port in background, Gibraltar. Picture: Alamy

The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Europe Minister Stephen Doughty travelled to Gibraltar on Tuesday ahead of talks to secure a potential deal with Spain.

Meeting with Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo and wider cabinet, Wednesday's talks will be followed by discussions with EU and Spanish ministers in Brussels.

Announcing the deal, the Government said: "Immigration and law and order in Gibraltar will remain the exclusive responsibility of Gibraltar's authorities.

"Spanish officials will be responsible for ensuring the integrity of the Schengen Area, in a model similar to French police operating in London's St Pancras station."

Mr Lammy added: "This government inherited a situation from the last government which put Gibraltar's economy and way of life under threat. Today's breakthrough delivers a practical solution after years of uncertainty.

"Alongside the government of Gibraltar, we have a reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar's economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again.

"I thank the chief minister and his government for their tireless dedication throughout the negotiations. The UK's commitment to Gibraltar remains as solid as the Rock itself."