UK can't comment on Trump-Zelenskyy row for fear of upsetting Ukraine peace negotiations, minister says

2 March 2025, 11:14 | Updated: 2 March 2025, 12:42

The UK's attempt to position itself as an "honest broker" between Ukraine and the US means the government cannot comment on the row between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, a minister has said.

Nick Thomas-Symonds told LBC's Lewis Goodall that the Oval Office argument was "deeply uncomfortable", but that diplomacy required the UK not to be critical.

Keir Starmer is at the centre of negotiations over Ukraine's future this weekend, with European leaders holding a summit in London on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has said he wants to act as a "bridge" between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy after the row on Friday, meeting with the Ukrainian president yesterday in Downing Street.

The UK has been put in a delicate position by the argument, committed to help Ukraine but also dependent on the US for support in any military endeavours.

Asked for his view on Friday's meeting, Mr Thomas-Symonds, a Cabinet Office minister, said: "The role of the UK government here is about trying to be an honest broker, to bring parties together.

"We can't fulfil that role if we are continuously commenting on different things that different parties to the conflict have said."

Sir Keir has sought to portray himself as a mediator between the two parties, and said that after the row he phoned both leaders rather than adding to the war of words.

Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "What the Prime Minister did in the hours afterwards was to speak to both President Trump and President Zelenskyy.

"He's seen President Zelenskyy yesterday as well, and reiterated our support for Ukraine. I mean, we advanced over £2 billion in loans last night to Ukraine, so our support for Ukraine is unwavering. The Prime Minister also spoke to President Trump again last night.

"So what the Prime Minister is doing is leading and showing that leadership in terms of providing a transatlantic bridge, which I think is going to be vitally important for security, not just in the years ahead, but frankly, in the decades ahead."

Speaking earlier on Sunday, Sir Keir said he trusts both Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Trump.

Pressed on why he trusts the US President, he told the BBC: "Because I've spoken to him a number of times. I've got to know him. I've had extensive discussions with him and I believe his motivation is lasting peace."

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, shake hands during a meeting at 10 Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

He added: "If the central question you're putting to me is do I trust Donald Trump when he says he wants lasting peace? The answer to that question is yes.

"But, also, take a step back, the relationship between the US and the UK is the closest relationship of any two countries in the world, our defence, our security, our intelligence, are bound up one with another in a way that is not seen anywhere else in the world."

Asked if he would trust Vladimir Putin, he said: "Well, no, I wouldn't trust Putin, which is why I want a security guarantee.

"I wouldn't trust him not to come again, because he's proven that he will come again. He's already done it and we know what his ambitions are."

