Defence investment will help UK ‘face new era of threat', says John Healey as government unveils £1.5b spending plan

1 June 2025, 11:24

John Healey MP
John Healey MP said the government's armed forces review will help the UK face a "new era of threat". Picture: LBC/PA WIRE

By Flaminia Luck

Defence Secretary John Healey has told LBC the government's review of the armed forces will help the UK face a "new era of threat"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government has unveiled it intends to spend £1.5billion on defence, including plans to build at least six new weapons factories.

Russia's war against Ukraine has highlighted serious deficiencies in Europe's ability to produce arms at speed.

Speaking to Lewis Gooddall on Sunday, Mr Healey says it will recognise the need to move to a "war-fighting readiness".

The Strategic Defence Review is due to be published tomorrow.

John Healey MP
John Healey MP said it will signal a "stronger deterrence". Picture: LBC

Mr Healey told Lewis the review also means a "stronger deterrence."

"In the end, we prevent the wars by being strong enough to defeat the enemies that might think of attacking us.

"That's the reason that NATO has been the most successful defensive alliance for over 70 years.

"Now is the time to meet those threats, both through NATO, but also as the UK.

"And the way we do that is recognise the way that the war is changing.

The Defence Secretary added that technology will also be "at the heart" of the review.

He explained that the use of AI autonomy drones with the hard metal of tanks, artillery, planes, will be combined, as well as putting defence people at the heart too.

John Healey is shown a Storm Shadow missile during a factory visit
John Healey is shown a Storm Shadow missile during a factory visit. Picture: Getty

The strategic defence review was launched by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last year, as the Government looks to overhaul Britain’s military in the face of rising global tensions.

Ahead of the review, the UK has already committed to spend 2.5% of gross domestic product – a measure of the size of the economy – on defence from April 2027, rising to 3% during the next Parliament.

Read more: At least 26 people killed after 'Israeli tank fire' near Gaza aid centre, rescuers say

Read more: Seven dead and 70 injured after two Russian bridges collapse amid reports one was 'blown up'

30 people were killed and 150 people were wounded as a result of the fire opened by Israeli soldiers
30 people were killed and 150 people were wounded as a result of the fire opened by Israeli soldiers. Picture: Getty

'Less secure'

Mr Healey was also quizzed on the conflict in Gaza following reports that 30 people have been killed by Israeli tank fire close to an aid distribution centre.

He told Gooddall that the conflict has become "totally intolerable" describing the recent events as "anguishing".

He added he told the Israeli Defence Minister to "stop" the military operation in Gaza and allow aid to reach civilians as well as backing ceasefire efforts.

Mr Healey also admitted that conflict in the Middle East "always" makes the UK "less secure".

He reaffirmed the need for a two-state solution as the only way to secure peace.

Smoke and debris rise following an Israeli strike on a house west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip
Smoke and debris rise following an Israeli strike on a house west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. Picture: Getty

