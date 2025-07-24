Government launches major overhaul of military whistleblower protections in landmark review

Soldiers from 1 Regt AAC Conduct their final attack of Exercise URBAN MAPLE. Picture: AirTpr David Allen AAC/MoD

By EJ Ward

The government will launch a comprehensive review into whistleblowing procedures in the armed forces this year, Defence Minister Lord Coaker announced on Wednesday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The announcement came as the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill completed its final passage through Parliament, ending a standoff between the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The bill, which now awaits Royal Assent to become law, will establish a new, independent Armed Forces Commissioner to investigate welfare matters, replacing the current Service Complaints Ombudsman.

The review is widely seen as a government concession. The House of Lords had previously backed an amendment from Shadow Defence Minister Baroness Goldie that would have given the new commissioner specific powers to investigate whistleblowing.

Read more: Defence secretary signs agreement paving way for export of Typhoon jets to Turkey

Read more: Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

Lord Coaker told peers: "What has become clear is that both Houses agree on the importance of a robust and transparent process for service personnel to raise their concerns and blow the whistle.

"We want our armed forces and their families to have confidence and trust in the system and to feel empowered and protected to come forward with their concerns.

"We have actively engaged and heard valuable contributions, both in this chamber and outside...

"As a result of these constructive discussions, the government has decided to initiate a whistleblowing in defence Review led by my colleague, the minister for veterans and people, Al Carns MP."

Lord Coaker read out the letter that he and armed forces minister Luke Pollard sent to Lady Goldie on July 9, in which they laid out the details of the planned review.

In the letter, the ministers said the review will "allow us to look at whistleblowing in a broader context, rather than solely in the general service welfare sphere".

The review will assess whether current policies are fit for purpose, how they are communicated, and whether new legislation is needed. Initial findings are expected by the end of 2025, with a final report due in spring 2026.

Baroness Goldie welcomed the announcement, stating she had accepted the government's offer "in good faith" and praised the appointment of Mr. Carns to lead the "substantive, meaningful process."