UK 're-establishing diplomatic ties with Syria' as David Lammy visits for first time since fall of Assad regime

5 July 2025, 20:54

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

David Lammy has said that a “stable Syria is in the UK’s interests” as he re-established Britain's diplomatic relations with the Middle Eastern nation.

The Foreign Secretary visited Damascus, the first visit to the country by a UK minister for 14 years, and met with President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The Assad regime collapsed in December last year after rebels led by proscribed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed the capital Damascus, forcing the then-president to flee after 24 years in charge.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has also announced £94.5 million for humanitarian aid for Syrians.

Mr Lammy said: “As the first UK Minister to visit Syria since the fall of Assad’s brutal regime, I’ve seen first-hand the remarkable progress Syrians have made in rebuilding their lives and their country.

“After over a decade of conflict, there is renewed hope for the Syrian people.

Syrian President, Ahmed al-Sharaa.
Syrian President, Ahmed al-Sharaa. Picture: Alamy

“The UK is re-establishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians.

“A stable Syria is in the UK’s interests, reducing the risk of irregular migration, ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons, tackling the threat of terrorism and delivering the Government’s plan for change.”

In April, the UK lifted a raft of sanctions against Syria that had been imposed under the Assad regime, including those on the interior and defence ministries.

The Syrian president’s office said on Saturday said that the president and Mr Lammy discussed co-operation, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East.

Islamist rebels overthrew Assad's brutal regime in December, bringing an end to the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.

President Assad fled Damascus by plane as rebels closed in, setting out for an unknown destination, the Russian foreign ministry and members of the Syrian national army confirmed.

It was later revealed that Assad was granted asylum in Moscow, where he and his family have been staying.In the hours that followed his ousting, gunfire could be heard as rebels and citizens of the capital celebrated liberation from his brutal regime.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also spoken on the matter, saying he welcomes the fall of Bashar al-Assad's "barbaric regime".

The swiftly moving events have raised questions about the future of the country and the wider region.

Since then, Western governments have debated how to deal with HTS, which is a proscribed organisation in the UK because of its closeness to al Qaida.

