Exclusive

UK 'could run out of clean drinking water in ten years', as minister warns of rationing if infrastructure not revamped

25 April 2025, 08:29 | Updated: 25 April 2025, 08:37

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Environment Secretary Steve Reed | 25/04/25

By Kit Heren

A minister has warned that the UK could run out of clean drinking water by the mid-2030s without an infrastructure overhaul.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Environment Secretary Steve Reed told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that authorities may have to resort to rationing water if the system isn't revamped by then.

But he said that private water companies would invest over £100 billion over the next five years, which will be used to rebuild the country's water infrastructure by 2030. A portion of the £104 billion sum comes from increased water bills.

Mr Reed said the increased investment would "cut sewage pollution almost in half over the next five years.

"That is a significant turnaround in a sector which has just become associated with failure and criminality," he told Nick. "We're going to turn it into a successful sector.

Read more: 'No more hiding places' - Polluting water bosses face up to two years in prison under new laws

Read more: 'There's something wrong with the water': Bacteria in UK river 50 times higher than safe swimming levels

Environment Secretay Steve Reed gives a speech in west London on the Water (Special Measures) Bill
Steve Reed speech on Water Bill. Picture: PA

"We're going to rebuild those sewage pipes, but we're also going to make sure that the... clean drinking water infrastructure is there."

The move, part of the Water (Special Measures) Act 2025, comes in the face of widespread public fury over the degraded state of the country’s rivers, lakes and coastal waters and at a lack of investment in water infrastructure, rising bills, high dividends and debt and executive pay and bonuses.

Mr Reed also revealed that bosses of water companies who cover up illegal sewage spills could now face jail time.

The Environment Department (Defra) said no prison sentences have been handed to water company executives since privatisation despite widespread illegal sewage discharges, and the tougher penalties were essential because some firms have obstructed investigations.

Mr Reed told Nick: "These sentences, which didn't exist before now [are] going to focus the minds of the people at the top of those organisations to clean up their act."

He said in an earlier statement that "there must be accountability" and "there will be no more hiding places" for rogue bosses.

Read more: Devon residents without water to receive £200 compensation, says MP

Read more: 2,487 water pollution incidents recorded in 2024, say campaigners

Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK
Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile the government has also launched an Independent Water Commission, which is looking at widespread water sector reform.

Campaigners have called for wide-ranging measures, from overhauling regulators to nationalising water companies, while the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) watchdog is investigating whether the Government and regulators failed to comply with key laws on water quality.

Defra argues that the new laws brought in to imprison water company executives will act as a powerful deterrent.

Until now, regulators have faced obstruction from companies in their efforts to gather evidence for prosecutions on illegal sewage spills.

Caller reacts to water companies only paying £2 in fines to Ofwat since 2021

Despite obstruction being a criminal offence, only three water company officials have been prosecuted by the Environment Agency without appeal, and the maximum punishment was a fine – although no fines were issued.

Philip Duffy, chief executive of the Environment Agency said: “The Water (Special Measures) Act was a crucial step in making sure water companies take full responsibility for their impact on the environment.

“The tougher powers we have gained though this legislation will allow us, as the regulator, to close the justice gap, deliver swifter enforcement action and ultimately deter illegal activity.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest