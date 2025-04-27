UK economic growth could slow over next two years as US tariffs trigger uncertainty, new forecasts show

27 April 2025, 23:59 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 00:05

Bank Of England Announces Interest Rate Rise
Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

UK economic growth could slow sharply over the next two years as US tariffs weigh heavy on spending and investment, and uncertainty washes over households and businesses, new forecasts show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Recovery from a period of stagnant growth will be directly hampered by US President Donald Trump's plans, EY Item Club said in a new report.

Mr Trump unveiled sweeping changes to US trade policy, introducing a "baseline" 10% tariff on imports from most countries around the world.

About 16% of UK goods exports go to the US, meaning the new tariff rate will directly impact UK growth by squashing demand for products, EY said.

But the bigger hit is set to come from the indirect impact of new policy on a weaker global economic backdrop and spiralling levels of uncertainty.

This is predicted to weigh on consumers who remain in a "cautious mood" following the cost-of-living crisis, and will likely continue putting big spending decisions on hold.

Businesses are also expected to limit the amount they are investing over the next two years as a result.

EY said it was therefore now expecting UK gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.8% this year, down from the 1% growth projected in February.

It also slashed its GDP forecast for 2026 from 1.6% to 0.9% as the longer-term effects filter through to the economy.

Economic growth will then rebound to reach 1.5% in 2027, according to the projections.

The UK is less exposed than other countries but certain sectors such as car manufacturing and pharmaceuticals are particularly "vulnerable", according to EY's report.

President Trump Holds "Make America Wealthy Again Event" In White House Rose Garden
Picture: Getty

This is because they trade heavily with the US or, like carmakers, are facing a higher tariff rate on exports.

At the same time, EY said the Bank of England is likely to stick to its gradual approach to cutting interest rates, which are predicted to be reduced to 3.75% by the end of the year, from the current 4.5% level.

Anna Anthony, regional managing partner for EY UK & Ireland, said: "There had been signs that the economy was exceeding expectations in the opening months of 2025, but a combination of global trade disruption, uncertainty, and persistent inflation look likely to postpone the UK's return to more moderate levels of growth.

"Businesses thrive on certainty, so it's unsurprising that an unpredictable global market is translating into lower levels of business investment over the short term.

"While conditions remain challenging, there are still some grounds for optimism.

"The services-led UK economy is projected to see continued growth this year and gradual interest rate cuts should slowly bolster business and household spending.

"Over time, the unpredictable global landscape may offer opportunities for the UK to position itself as a stable, attractive destination for investment.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest