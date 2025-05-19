UK and EU reach new 12-year post-Brexit ‘reset’ deal including EU fishing boat rights to UK waters

Breaking News

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen ahead of their meeting during the European Political Community (EPC) summit, in Tirana on May 16, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A deal has been done between the UK and the European Union, lasting 12 years.

The deal will reportedly be valid until 2038, and give EU fishing boats access to UK waters.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce the deal with the EU when he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa in London on Monday.

Fishing had proven to be a controversial point in negotiations on a potential post-Brexit deal, as European countries, including France, have been keen to secure continued access to British waters for fishing.

EU ‘reset’ deal - what we know so far

UK and EU reach new deal including 12-year agreement letting EU boats access UK fishing waters

Government secures improved trading rights for food and agricultural products

Brits no longer have to queue for long periods at EU airports and ports

British firms to have access to a 150 billion euro (£125 billion) EU defence fund

Further talks taking place on youth mobility scheme

But the deal has now been signed, and the government will say it has secured improved trading rights for food and agricultural products, reports the BBC.

It comes after a reported breakthrough in talks last night.

But there are still steps to take before a more comprehensive deal is signed, it is understood, as other controversial parts of the deal include a youth mobility scheme.

The Prime Minister said the agreement would be "another step forwards" for the UK and "good for our jobs, good for our bills and good for our borders".

Monday's summit has been expected to bring an announcement on British access to a 150 billion euro (£125 billion) EU defence fund, in what could be a boost for UK defence companies.

But reports suggest there could also be agreements on allowing British travellers to use e-gates at European airports, cutting red tape on food exports and imports, and setting up a youth mobility scheme with the EU.

Ahead of the summit, Nick Thomas-Symonds, who has been leading negotiations with Brussels, told LBC that a deal could give the UK the "tools to tackle illegal migration", create growth and get the economy moving.

He accused Brexiteers against a deal of "defending a status quo that is not working in the best interests of the British people."

"We will never sign a deal that's not in our national interest," he added.

"We're going right up to the wire."

As part of the deal, the UK is also set to accept EU rules on food standards to “make sure we get far easier trade”.

Labour says ‘alignment’ on food standards would lower the cost of imported goods and dramatically reduce red tape, but critics have pointed out it means Britain won’t get a say on how the rules are created.

Other policies expected to be announced tomorrow include a youth mobility scheme and British access to the EU’s 150bn euro defence fund.

Chair of the foreign affairs select committee Emily Thornberry compared Brexit to Covid lockdowns, telling LBC today Brexit was “one of those traumatic events that people just want to move on from.”

Brits could be allowed to use EU gates at borders under the deal. Picture: Alamy

She said: “Those who didn't want to leave are not particularly happy, but everybody's kind of moved on. I think it's a little bit like the lockdown. You know, it's kind of one of those traumatic events that people just want to move on from.

"The difficulty is, is that our deal with the European Union isn't really good enough. And if we can improve it, then we can, you know, we can increase our growth, we can. We can look after our economies, we can put more money in people's pockets. So I don't think many people are against that.

Asummit between the UK and the EU is taking place on Monday. Picture: Alamy

But on Sunday Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the final details of the deal were still being worked out, with talks going "to the wire".

Mr Thomas-Symonds would not give details of the prospective deal during broadcast interviews on Sunday, telling LBC a deal could help secure the UK's borders and boost the economy.

But he added Government had been pushing for British citizens to be able to use EU queues at airports once again, and he was "confident" that a deal on food could be reached.He also suggested the UK could be open to aligning with EU rules in some areas "to make sure we get far easier trade", saying this was "a sovereign choice", and he said any youth mobility scheme would have to be "smart and controlled".

Both Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage have already described the deal as a "surrender", despite the details not yet being known, and indicated they would tear it up if they came to power.

Youth mobility could prove a major sticking point for the opposition, and Mrs Badenoch said she feared it would involve a return to free movement "by the back door".

Existing schemes with countries including Australia and Canada involve limited numbers and require a visa, but the details of any EU scheme remain to be seen.

But the Liberal Democrats have backed a "capped youth mobility scheme", and the party's Europe spokesman James MacCleary accused the Government of "dragging their heels when it comes to properly negotiating on the issue"

The Lib Dems have also said that a youth mobility scheme could boost GDP by enough to fund a reversal of the cuts to the winter fuel payment.

But the economic expansion predicted by the Centre for European Reform as a result of a youth mobility scheme would take years to materialise.