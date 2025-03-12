UK to expel Russian diplomat and spouse as Foreign Office condemns 'aggressive harassment' of British officials

The Russian Embassy in London. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK is to expel a Russian diplomat and their spouse in a tit-for-tat action, as the Foreign Office condemned the Kremlin's "aggressive... campaign of harassment" against British officials.

It comes after Russia kicked two British diplomats out of Moscow, accusing them of spying, and said the UK had instigated both world wars.

The Russian diplomat who is being expelled from the UK has not been named.

The Foreign Office said the expulsion of the British diplomats was "malicious" and part of an obvious attempt to "drive the British Embassy in Moscow towards closure".

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "During the past twelve months, Russia has pursued an increasingly aggressive and coordinated campaign of harassment against British diplomats, pumping out malicious and completely baseless accusations about their work.

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

"Russia’s expulsion this week of a British diplomat and diplomatic spouse is yet another escalation. The accusations made against these individuals are entirely false, fabricated in order to justify their increasing harassment of UK diplomats.

"It is clear that the Russian state is actively seeking to drive the British Embassy in Moscow towards closure and has no regard for the dangerous escalatory impact of this.

"Summoning the Russian Ambassador today, a senior Foreign Office official made clear that the UK will not stand for intimidation of British embassy staff and their families. Consequently, we are taking immediate reciprocal action, revoking accreditation for a Russian diplomat and a diplomatic spouse.

"We do not take this decision lightly, but we have always made clear to Russia that if they escalate, we will take reciprocal action. The depths to which Russia sinks can only be met through strength.

"Despite the extremely difficult bilateral relations caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and long-running campaign of hostile action against the UK, the UK Government believes that maintaining diplomatic channels of communication, and our respective diplomatic missions, is important. It is deeply disappointing that this is continually made more difficult by unprovoked action from Russia.

"We have drawn a line under this incident and demand Russia do the same. Any further action taken by Russia will be considered an escalation and responded to accordingly."

Expelling the two British diplomats on Monday, Russia's foreign intelligence service said: "As we can see, London today, just as it did on the eve of both world wars of the last century, acts as the main 'instigator' of the global conflict.

"At the same time, the British themselves, obviously, are again counting on sitting it out on their island.

"It is time to expose them and send a clear signal to the treacherous Albion and its elites: you will not succeed."

London, UK. 11th Mar, 2025. David Lammy, Foreign Secretary. Picture: Alamy

The SVR also claimed that Britain "sees a threat to its interests" due to relations between the US and Russia being restored.

"London fears that this will lead to the failure of the British strategy of containing Moscow," the statement said.

Earlier, the Kremlin said a man, 34 and woman, 32, “will be stripped of their accreditation and must leave Russia within two weeks”.

It is understood the individuals are a UK diplomat and the spouse of another diplomat.

Last November Russia said it was expelling a British diplomat for alleged spying.

The diplomat was reportedly a replacement one of six Brits who were expelled in August last year - also over espionage accusations.

The British government said at the time that the accusations were baseless.