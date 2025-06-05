UK faces calls for 5% GDP defence spend, ahead of PM’s meeting with Nato chief

5 June 2025, 19:29

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte holds his closing press conference at the end of the NATO defence ministers' meeting
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte holds his closing press conference at the end of the NATO defence ministers' meeting. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The UK will be expected to spend 5% of its economic output on defence investment, the chief of Nato has said, ahead of a meeting with Sir Keir Starmer next week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the alliance, said on Thursday he is proposing Nato members spend 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.

Mr Rutte, who will visit the UK next week to meet the Prime Minister, said members will be expected to spend 3.5% on the military, with a further 1.5% on defence-related measures.

The commitment dwarfs Sir Keir’s current defence plans, through which the UK would spend 2.5% of GDP by 2027, with an “ambition” to raise this to 3% in the next parliament, a period which could stretch to 2034.

Mr Rutte is said to be pushing for the target to be met by 2032, but speaking to reporters in Brussels, he suggested there was a need to “consult” member countries on the details of a deadline.

At a press conference, Mr Rutte said: “I will propose an overall investment plan that will total 5% of GDP in defence investment and 3.5% of GDP for core defence spending.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

He said this was to meet new “capability targets” that ministers agreed on at a meeting earlier on Thursday, as well as 1.5% per year in “defence and security-related investments like infrastructure and industry”.

Asked if he could ensure countries would meet the commitment over time, Mr Rutte said he had a “cunning plan” to hold political leaders to account, “that nations will commit to yearly plans showing the increase each year to make sure that you come to the new target of 5%”.

This would prevent a “hockey stick” on a graph of spending over time, where it suddenly ramps up towards the end, he added.

The US, which currently spends 3.4% of GDP on defence, is also being asked to meet the commitment, Mr Rutte said.

“The US is committed to increase defence spending to 5%,” he added.

Asked about a timeline for the commitment, Mr Rutte said he did not want to “go into more details”, adding: “Obviously, allies will have discussions amongst each other.

“We will consult with each other on some of these details. For example, what is the end date that you want to have reached it?”

Amid pressure from Nato to ramp up spending beyond Sir Keir’s current plans, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth has said he was sure the UK was “going to get there”.

“We think everyone is going to get there, we really do. It’s important they do. It’s important that the UK gets there,” Mr Hegseth told reporters.

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth walks out of the official press photo during the NATO defence ministers' meeting
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth walks out of the official press photo during the NATO defence ministers' meeting. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, Mr Hegseth declined to name countries not yet committed to the 5% pledge, but then proceeded to name those he claimed were committed, including France, Germany, the Baltic and Nordic countries, Poland, Greece and Hungary.

Downing Street said it would not “get ahead of” the Nato leaders’ summit in the Hague later this month.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is clear that Europe must step up on defence and security, and we are proud to be leading the way with our Nato-first focused SDR, the commitment of our nuclear deterrent and nearly all of our armed forces to Nato and our historic uplift to defence spending.

“But I’m not going to get ahead of the summit in a couple of weeks time.”

During his meeting with Mr Rutte on Monday, the Prime Minister is likely to raise the question of how “we can ensure all allies meet their stated pledges in support of our collective defence”, according to Downing Street.

As well as his talks with Sir Keir, the former Dutch prime minister will visit Sheffield Forgemasters with Defence Secretary John Healey, and give a speech at Chatham House.

