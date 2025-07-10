UK and France vow joint nuclear response in pact 'designed as warning to Russia'

10 July 2025, 20:36 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 20:58

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron during a plenary at the UK-France Summit, in Downing Street July 10.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron during a plenary at the UK-France Summit, in Downing Street July 10. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

The UK and France have agreed to coordinate their nuclear deterrents, marking a joint show of strength against adversaries such as Russia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Signed by Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Northwood Declaration commits Europe’s two sovereign nuclear powers to mobilise their deterrents together if threatened.

The Franco-British move is designed to act as a warning to Russia.

The announcement comes amid calls from US President Donald Trump for European allies to increase their contributions to NATO, as the US shifts its strategic focus from Europe toward the Pacific.

During a visit to the UK’s military headquarters in Northwood, northwest London, Sir Keir outlined several joint military initiatives the UK and France will undertake together alongside President Macron.

He said: “So today, we’ve updated the historic Lancaster House treaty to protect our people and our way of work. This is a major modernisation.

Read more: Mon ami: Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer embrace on Downing Street steps ahead of migration summit

Read more: Keir Starmer announces 'one in, one out' migration deal after crunch talks with Emmanuel Macron

The deal is a warning to Russia.
The deal is a warning to Russia. Picture: Getty

“We are overhauling combined joint expeditionary force to make it five times larger, 50,000 troops strong, able to act across every domain.

“But with going further, this morning, we signed the Northwood Declaration, confirming for the first time that we are co-ordinating our independent nuclear deterrents.

“From today, our adversaries will know that any extreme threat to this continent would prompt a response from our two nations.”

On the significance of the Northwood Declaration, he added: “There is no greater demonstration of the importance of this relationship, and while we stand together for our collective defence, we must also deliver a defence dividend for working people so we’ve agreed a deeper industrial partnership today tobring our defence industries closer than ever before.”

Alongside the new nuclear pact, and refreshed joint force, France and Britain have both pledged to replenish their stocks of Storm Shadow missiles.

Both countries have gifted the long-range weapons to Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory.

The two nations also plan to work more closely on developing a successor Storm Shadow.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr