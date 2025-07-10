UK and France vow joint nuclear response in pact 'designed as warning to Russia'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and President of France Emmanuel Macron during a plenary at the UK-France Summit, in Downing Street July 10. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

The UK and France have agreed to coordinate their nuclear deterrents, marking a joint show of strength against adversaries such as Russia.

Signed by Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Northwood Declaration commits Europe’s two sovereign nuclear powers to mobilise their deterrents together if threatened.

The Franco-British move is designed to act as a warning to Russia.

The announcement comes amid calls from US President Donald Trump for European allies to increase their contributions to NATO, as the US shifts its strategic focus from Europe toward the Pacific.

During a visit to the UK’s military headquarters in Northwood, northwest London, Sir Keir outlined several joint military initiatives the UK and France will undertake together alongside President Macron.

He said: “So today, we’ve updated the historic Lancaster House treaty to protect our people and our way of work. This is a major modernisation.

The deal is a warning to Russia. Picture: Getty

“We are overhauling combined joint expeditionary force to make it five times larger, 50,000 troops strong, able to act across every domain.

“But with going further, this morning, we signed the Northwood Declaration, confirming for the first time that we are co-ordinating our independent nuclear deterrents.

“From today, our adversaries will know that any extreme threat to this continent would prompt a response from our two nations.”

On the significance of the Northwood Declaration, he added: “There is no greater demonstration of the importance of this relationship, and while we stand together for our collective defence, we must also deliver a defence dividend for working people so we’ve agreed a deeper industrial partnership today tobring our defence industries closer than ever before.”

Alongside the new nuclear pact, and refreshed joint force, France and Britain have both pledged to replenish their stocks of Storm Shadow missiles.

Both countries have gifted the long-range weapons to Ukraine, allowing Kyiv to strike deep into Russian territory.

The two nations also plan to work more closely on developing a successor Storm Shadow.