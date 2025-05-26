UK to open talks with Kosovo on hosting 'return hub' for failed asylum seekers

Kosovo is among nine countries being considered for this initiative, which aims to manage individuals who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The UK government is set to initiate discussions with Kosovo about establishing a "return hub" to process failed asylum seekers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

According to The Times, the Western Balkan country is among nine countries being considered for this initiative, which aims to manage individuals who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the UK.

While no formal talks have occurred, president Vjosa Osmani has expressed openness to the idea and said the country would be willing to discuss the proposal.

But without a formal request, the leader said she couldn't provide a definitive response.

The "return hubs" would serve as interim facilities where individuals awaiting deportation could be housed, potentially reducing the burden on UK accommodation resources.

The UK government has indicated that these hubs would not be a deterrent for migrants, as the majority of those who cross the English Channel illegally have their asylum claims accepted and would not be subject to removal under this plan.

This development follows a previous proposal by Prime Minister Keir Starmer to establish similar facilities in Albania.

However, Albanian's president Bajram Begaj publicly rejected the idea, citing its existing agreement with Italy as a "one-off" deal.

The PM is said to be aiming to begin formal talks with Kosovo and other potential host countries before a Western Balkans summit scheduled for this autumn.