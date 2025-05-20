UK hits Russia with 100 new sanctions to 'ramp up' the pressure after Putin-Trump call

20 May 2025, 13:01 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 13:14

The UK and EU have announced massive sanctions on Russia after Donald Trump’s call with Putin failed to deliver any meaningful progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine.
The UK and EU have announced massive sanctions on Russia after Donald Trump’s call with Putin failed to deliver any meaningful progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The UK and EU have announced new sanctions on Russia after Donald Trump’s call with Putin failed to deliver any meaningful progress towards a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK announced 100 new sanctions on Russia in support of Ukraine, aimed at "ramping up pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin's military, energy exports and information war.

The sanctions would target dozens of bodies “supporting Russia’s military machine, energy exports and information war, as well as financial institutions helping to fund Putin’s invasion of Ukraine”.

They will be targeted at the Russian weapons supply chain, including Iskander missiles which have been fired into civilian areas during the war.

Putin has repeatedly fired Iskander missiles with a "callous disregard for life", the Government said, including in a strike against Sumy in April that Ukraine said killed 34 civilians including children.

“Putin has so far not put in place the full, unconditional ceasefire that President Trump has called for, and which President Zelenskyy endorsed over two months ago,” the Foreign Office said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Today's measures will strike at the heart of Putin's efforts to get around our sanctions and help block his failing attempts to reconnect to the international economy."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Today&squot;s measures will strike at the heart of Putin&squot;s efforts to get around our sanctions and help block his failing attempts to reconnect to the international economy."
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “Today's measures will strike at the heart of Putin's efforts to get around our sanctions and help block his failing attempts to reconnect to the international economy.". Picture: Alamy

The UK will also sanction 18 more ships in the ‘shadow fleet’ carrying Russian oil. The ‘shadow fleet’ refers to a number of oil tankers carrying cargo in defiance of sanctions imposed by the G7, which slapped a price cap of $60 per barrel of Russian crude oil.

The shadow fleet has transported most of Russia’s oil exports since the sanctions were imposed, with a value of around $80 billion (£59.8 billion).

Shortly after the UK’s announcement, the European Union announced its own new package of sanctions, specifically aimed at the shadow fleet, as well as Russia’s human rights violations and hybrid threats.

Read more: Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Russia-Ukraine peace but US has a red line in talks

Read more: 'Looking forward to tomorrow': Starmer hails ‘new era’ with EU as he defends post-Brexit deal against fishing backlash

The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: "The EU has approved its 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships."

She added: "More sanctions on Russia are in the works. The longer Russia wages war, the tougher our response."

The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: "The EU has approved its 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships."
The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: "The EU has approved its 17th sanctions package against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet ships.". Picture: Alamy

It comes after US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine will "immediately" begin ceasefire negotiations after he had a two-hour call with Putin on Monday evening.

While Trump insisted the call was ‘excellent’ and that Russia and Ukraine will “immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire," it became clear that Trump had rowed back on his demand that Russia declare an immediate ceasefire.

Instead, the US president said that it was up to Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a ceasefire between them, indicating that his attempts at mediation between Putin and Zelenskyy might be subsiding, as the White House said Trump was ‘weary and frustrated’ with the negotiations.

Trump said: “The conditions will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”

After the call, Trump suggested the US is unlikely to join the UK and EU in imposing sanctions on Russia – which Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing for.

Trump said: “The conditions will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”
Trump said: “The conditions will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of.”. Picture: Alamy

“We are working with partners to put pressure on the Russians to behave differently. Sanctions matter, and I am grateful to everyone who makes them more tangible for the perpetrators of the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine's leader said he told Trump that Russia "might propose some particularly difficult conditions" for a ceasefire, which could be a "a sign that it is the Russian side that is unwilling to end the war,” in a call before Trump spoke with Putin.

Zelenskyy added: "I think we are still discussing the very possibility of strong and severe sanctions [on Russia]," he continued. "I don't yet have an answer to that question."

Zelenskyy said Monday's talks were "positive" and that Kyiv is weighing the option of bringing together "high-level" delegations from Ukraine, the US, Russia, and several European nations for a potential meeting.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest