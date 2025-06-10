UK sanctions two far-right Israeli ministers as it ramps up pressure over Gaza

10 June 2025, 14:01 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 14:04

Israeli right wing Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir, left, and Bezalel Smotrich
Israeli right wing Knesset member Itamar Ben Gvir, left, and Bezalel Smotrich. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Two Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have been sanctioned by the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Ben-Gvir, the security minister, and Mr Smotrich, the finance minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government will both face a travel ban and see their assets frozen.

The move comes as the UK and other Western nations seek to ramp up pressure on Israel’s government amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel’s foreign affairs minister Gideon Sa’ar said it was “outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures”.

Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right wing parties which help to prop up Mr Netanyahu’s fragile coalition government.

Israeli army attack on Gaza kills three Palestinian healthcare workers and a journalist on June 10
Israeli army attack on Gaza kills three Palestinian healthcare workers and a journalist on June 10. Picture: Getty

Both have been criticised for their hardline stance on the war in Gaza.

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza, while Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

Israel’s foreign minister has said it is “outrageous” that the UK has sanctioned two of the country’s government ministers.

Gideon Sa’ar said he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and that an Israeli response would be discussed at a meeting early next week.

He said: “We were informed about the UK decision to include two of our ministers on the British sanctions list.

“It is outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures.

“I discussed it earlier today with PM Netanyahu and we will hold a special government meeting early next week to decide on our response to this unacceptable decision.”

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. Picture: Getty

British MPs are to hear a statement on the Middle East “later today”, the Speaker has said.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle told the Commons: “I just want to inform the House that Government will be bringing a statement later today on an update on the Middle East.”

Last week Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer told reporters aid needs to reach the people of Gaza “at speed and at volume”, describing the current situation as “utterly intolerable”.

“In relation to what’s happening in Gaza, we’ve been absolutely clear that it is intolerable and we need to get back to a ceasefire urgently, and that is our constant work with other allies to get us to that position,” he said.

“We need those hostages to come out, many of them have been held for a very long time.

“Of course, humanitarian aid needs to get in at speed and at volume, but that can only happen if we get back to a ceasefire, so I’m absolutely clear that the situation as it is is utterly intolerable, and that’s why we’ve taken measures like the trading talks have been stood down, the sanctions we’ve put in and we’re working with allies to see what else we can do.”

