UK suspends trade deal talks with Israel as ambassador summoned over 'indefensible' Gaza aid blockade

20 May 2025, 14:51 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 15:23

The UK has suspended trade talks with Israel over its "cruel" Gaza aid blockade, it was announced in the House of Commons today.
By Jacob Paul

Britain has suspended trade negotiations with Israel over its Gaza blockade, Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said, as the UK labelled its blockage of aid to Gaza "cruel and indefensible".

Mr Lammy told the Commons: “We have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.

“We will be reviewing co-operation with them under the 2030 bilateral roadmap.“

"The Netanyahu government’s actions have made this necessary.”

Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely has also been summoned to the Foreign Office by Middle East minister Hamish Falconer, who will tell her the aid blockade has been "cruel and indefensible".

Read more: 'Utterly chilling': 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in next 48 hours if aid does not reach them, UN official says

Read more: Netanyahu accuses Starmer of offering Hamas 'huge prize' after UK and allies call for end to military operations in Gaza

London, England, UK. 20th May, 2025. From left, Health Secretary WES STREETING, Foreign Secretary DAVID LAMMY, and Justice Secretary SHABANA MAHMOOD are seen leaving 10 Downing Street following a cabinet meeting in London.
Israeli ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely speaking during an event at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Westminster, London.
It comes as the UK announced fresh sanctions targeting three individuals, two illegal settler outposts and two organisations supporting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

Mr Falconer said: "Today I will set out to Ambassador Hotovely the government’s opposition to the wholly disproportionate escalation of military activity in Gaza and emphasise that the 11-week block on aid to Gaza has been cruel and indefensible.

"I will urge Israel to halt settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank.Israel must abide by its obligations under International Humanitarian Law and ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza."

He warned that the limited amount of aid entering Gaza right now "is simply not enough."

"We must get an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages and a path to a two-state solution is the only way to ensure the long-term peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis," he added.

The UK government's public condemnation marks a significant departure from its previous position.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer issued a joint statement condemning Netanyahu’s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning that the UK and allies will take “concrete actions”

Along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian premier Mark Carney, he called for a halt to Israel’s military offensive and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The statement read: “We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable.

“Yesterday’s announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate.”They said the Israeli government’s denial of aid “is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law”.

“We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate.

“Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.”

The leaders called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the “heinous attack” on October 7, 2023.

A truck loaded with humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip makes its way to the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, in Israel-Gaza border, Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism,” the three leaders said.“ But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

They warned that “we will not stand by while the Netanyahu government pursues these egregious actions.

“If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

Their statement came just hours after Israel’s military confirmed the first trucks carrying aid had entered the region late on Monday afternoon, but the United Nations has warned it is just a “drop in the ocean.”

The 11-week blockade had sparked fears of famine and mass starvation.

Tom Fletcher, the UN’s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said: “There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them.

“I want to save as many as these 14,000 babies as we can in the next 48 hours.”

He urges that “we need to flood the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid."

He called the figure of 14,000 "utterly chilling".

Flour, baby food and medical supplies were among the essential items included in the first wave of aid shipments on Monday.

More to follow.

