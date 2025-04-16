UK in talks with France over migrant returns agreement

16 April 2025, 13:09

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Government minister has not ruled out plans for a migrant removals agreement with the French, which could see a person deported from the UK in exchange for France sending another individual across the English Channel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Talks have begun to develop the pilot scheme based on "a one-for-one principle", it has been reported.

A Home Office spokesman said the Government is "intensifying" its collaboration with France and other European countries.

Asked about the arrangement, transport minister Lilian Greenwood said on Wednesday that "there are discussions ongoing with the French government", but did not say what a future deal could look like.

Read more: Ministers pledge to end 'jobs on tap' for illegal migrants with 'jail threats and unlimited fines' for rogue bosses

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer issues warning over ‘death trap’ boats as it’s revealed 24,000 illegal immigrants sent home

"We are absolutely focused on fixing the broken asylum system that we have inherited from the Conservative government," she told Sky.

"That's why we've got the (Border Security, Asylum and Immigration) Bill currently going through Parliament.

"We know that we're only going to be able to fix that... It's not a short-term issue, this is going to take really hard work to tackle those organised gangs that are preying on people, putting their lives in danger as they try to cross the Channel to the UK.

"Of course, that's going to involve conversations with our counterparts on the European continent."

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel.
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from an RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

Pressed on the returns agreement, Ms Greenwood said: "I can confirm that there are discussions ongoing with the French government about how we stop this appalling and dangerous trade in people that's happening across the English Channel."

She later said that "where people don't have a right to be here, they need to be returned".

Reports have suggested that where a migrant is sent to France, the UK could accept an individual who has a right to be in Britain, including people with a legitimate case for family reunification.

More than 8,180 people are thought to have crossed the English Channel this year so far, after 119 crossings were recorded on Monday.

This was 31% higher than the same point last year (6,265), and 67% up at this stage in 2023 (4,899).

The Home Office spokesman said: "The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have been clear the UK and France must work closely together to prevent dangerous small boat crossings, particularly on vital law enforcement co-operation.

"We have already secured agreement from the French to deploy a new elite unit of officers at the coast, launch a specialist intelligence unit, increase police numbers and introduce new powers for the French authorities to intervene in shallow waters.

"We are intensifying our collaboration with France and other European countries who face the same challenges by exploring fresh and innovative measures to dismantle the business models of the criminal smuggling gangs."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest