UK 'won't hesitate to act' on tariffs, business minister says - as he warns 'nothing is off the table'

Jonathan Reynolds has said the UK won't hesitate to act on Trump's tariffs. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A minister has said that the UK will not "hesitate to act" in response to the tariffs Donald Trump imposed on Wednesday night.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that the UK is "committed" to doing a deal with the US which he hopes "will mitigate the impact of what has been announced today".

The US imposed 10% tariffs on the UK on Wednesday, which business groups have warned could have a "devastating" effect on the economy.

The 10% tariffs are lighter than the trade barriers imposed on many other countries. Mr Trump also imposed a blanket 25% tariff on imports of foreign cars.

In a statement following the announcement, Mr Reynolds said: "The US is our closest ally, so our approach is to remain calm and committed to doing this deal, which we hope will mitigate the impact of what has been announced today.

"We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act. We will continue to engage with UK businesses including on their assessment of the impact of any further steps we take.

"Nobody wants a trade war and our intention remains to secure a deal. But nothing is off the table and the Government will do everything necessary to defend the UK's national interest."

British officials have been working behind the scenes ahead of the announcement with the US in a bid to minimise the tariffs to be imposed on the UK.

A Downing Street source told LBC immediately after the announcement that the 10% tariffs vindicated the government's approach.

"No tariffs are good but this is lower than others," they said.

But opposition parties said that the news was "disappointing

Conservative shadow trade secretary, Andrew Griffith, took aim at the government, claiming: "Labour failed to negotiate with President Trump’s team for too many months after the election, failed to keep our experienced top trade negotiator, and failed to get a deal to avoid the imposition of these tariffs by our closest trading partner."

He added: "The Chancellor’s emergency budget of just a week ago with its inadequate headroom is now at risk, casting uncertainty about more taxes or spending cuts. Sadly, it is British businesses and workers who will pay the price for Labour’s failure.

"The silver lining is that Brexit - which Labour ministers voted against no less than 48 times - means that we face far lower tariffs than the EU: a Brexit dividend that will have protected thousands of British jobs and businesses."

Mr Griffith said that the government should work hard to agree a fair deal to protect jobs and consumers in both the UK and the US alike.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event announcing new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, on April 2, 2025. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey accused Donald Trump of launching a "destructive trade war" after his announcement.

The Liberal Democrat leader said in a statement: "Today Donald Trump has launched a destructive trade war that threatens the jobs and living standards of people across the UK and around the world.

"We need to end this trade war as quickly as possible - and that means standing firm with our allies against Trump's attempts to divide and rule.

"The Prime Minister should bring our Commonwealth and European partners together in a coalition of the willing against Trump's tariffs, using retaliatory tariffs where necessary and signing new trade deals with each other where possible.

"If the Government gives in to Trump's threats, it will only encourage him to use the same bullying tactics again and again."

Several business groups have warned that tariffs represent "a major blow" to their members.